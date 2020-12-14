WellWell Turns Customers Into Investors Through Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

NEW YORK — WellWell, a leading plant-based functional beverage brand, has launched an equity crowdinvesting campaign with Republic to fuel growth into 2021 and beyond. The startup has secured $130K+ from 160+ investors in just a few days. The round is open until the end of Q1 2021.

WellWell has raised $4.5 million to date and gained distribution in mass retail including Walmart, Whole Foods, H-E-B, Kroger, and Erewhon since re-launching the brand last spring. The brand’s seven SKUs quickly gained traction with consumers across the country searching for healthier drink alternatives without added food dyes, loads of sugar, or dairy.

“Since day one we’ve always had an extreme focus on our customers—having thousands of direct text conversations and building our brand on hospitality. It’s been amazing to see many of our earliest adopters participating in the upside of our growth by investing financially in our brand through this campaign, ” said founder and CEO, Sagan Schultz.

The campaign will help fund marketing to support rapid growth through the brand’s direct-to-consumer channel, including new product launches in 2021.

Investors receive perks such as early access to new products, lifetime discounts, gift cards, and investment amounts start at as little as $100.

Republic operates a family of businesses, including an investment platform that provides retail investors around the world with compliant access to curated startups and blockchain projects. Founded in 2016, Republic operates under U.S. equity crowdfunding regulations and is under the supervision of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. For additional information, please visit www.republic.co.

More information about WellWell and how to invest are available at www.republic.co/wellwell

About WellWell

WellWell is a fast growing functional beverage brand that uses real doses of functional ingredients to support a full spectrum of holistic recovery, including brain health, workout recovery, helping you (finally) win at sleep, and living an overall more vibrant life. The brand is based in NYC and was co-founded by Sagan Schultz, a wine sommelier/doctor with an MBA, as well as CPG veteran and CEO of Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods, Larry Praeger.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkwellwell.com

