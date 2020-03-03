Wonder Drink Kombucha Launches at Target

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Wonder Drink Kombucha, one of the first brands to help launch the $600 million kombucha beverage category 20 years ago, is thrilled to announce that their updated 14 oz bottles will be available at 900 Target stores by end of March nationwide.

New for 2020, Wonder Drink has improved their original 14 oz. kombuchas by reducing the sugar content to only 10g per bottle. As always, the kombucha line has the same great taste and the same refreshing fruit flavors with the goodness of tea and acetic acids. Wonder Drink has also increased their kombucha’s functionality by adding Xylo-oligosaccharides, a certified organic, plant based prebiotic fiber. XOS Fiber—or ‘Xylo,’ as they like to call it – is known to selectively nourish certain naturally occurring probiotic bacteria in your gut to help promote digestive health.

Wonder Drink is the first and only award-winning kombucha with an organic prebiotic plant fiber and the brand further explains how PREbiotics, are food for live PRObiotics in your gut.

About a trillion microorganisms, mostly good and few bad, call our gut their home and contribute to our overall health. It’s only wise to feed these good PRObiotic bacteria a diet of PREbiotics to tip the balance in their favor.

The newly improved Wonder Drink bottles will retail for $3.29 and are available in the same five refreshing fruit-forward flavors: Asian Pear & Ginger, Green Tea & Lemon, Cherry & Black Currant, Traditional, and Concord Grape.

Fermented with a standardized proprietary bacteria and yeast culture as well as a unique brewing process, each 14 oz bottle contains only 10g of sugar and is Certified Organic, Guaranteed Safe and Non-Alcoholic, Non-GMO, Vegan, Kosher and Gluten Free.

For more information, visit WonderDrink.com.

