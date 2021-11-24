14 Whiskeys That Are Ready For Winter

As the winter months begin to set in, whiskey makers are lining up to welcome the season with the introduction of a variety of limited-edition, innovative expressions perfect for Hot Toddy’s and warm cider cocktails. Looking for something less traditional? New Hampshire-based Tamworth distillery took seasonal spirits one step further with the launch of two new expressions: a turkey flavored and a venison flavored whiskey. Check out the gallery below for the latest small batch spirits, bottled in bond bourbons and new whiskey collections from Clyde’s May and Rod & Hammer.

Wolves Whiskey

Wolves released the first product in its rye expressions series, Volume One, in collaboration with Willet Distillery. The liquid is a blend of a 6-year-old, 51% rye and a 9-year-old, 74% rye whiskey and features notes of warm vanilla and rising spice. Volume One will be released in two batches: the first, bottled at 103 proof, will be available beginning in December for a suggested retail price of $219, while batch two, a barrel strength liquid, will go on sale in spring 2022.

Rod & Hammer

California-based distillery Rod & Hammer launched its Cut With The Pacific craft spirits line this month with whiskeys bottled from the distillery’s SLO Stills. The line features six spirits — among them a Straight Rye Whiskey, Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Reserve Rye Whiskey — which were cut and proofed with purified Pacific Ocean water. Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills spirits are available in 750 mL bottles at select California retailers including Raley’s and Total Wine for between $40 to $70, depending on the variety.

Redemption

Whiskey maker Redemption introduced a limited-edition Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey to its Specialty Series this fall. The high-rye bourbon was finished in Ferrand Cognac casks and features notes of buttered pecan, praline and baking spice. Redemption’s Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey is available at select retailers nationwide for $69.99 per 750 mL bottle (49.5% ABV).

Widow Jane

Brooklyn-based Widow Jane distillery announced the return of its small batch signature 10-year bourbon, Decadence. The liquid is finished in American oak barrels that previously held upstate New York’s Crown Maple artisan maple syrup, resulting in a sweet whiskey with maple notes. There are only about 500 cases of the latest Decadence batch, available at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $89.99 per 750 mL bottle (45.5% ABV).

Garrison Brothers

Texas-based Garrison Brothers Distillery released its cask-strength Cowboy Bourbon which features aromas of tobacco, full-grain leather and fresh-baked banana nut bread. Garrison Brothers produced 6,440 bottles of its Cowboy Bourbon which is available at select retailers nationwide for $229.99 per 750 mL bottle.

Tamworth Distilling

New Hampshire-based distillery Tamworth has debuted a range of limited-edition whiskeys including its Bird of Courage turkey-flavored expression and the seasonal, re-release of its Graverobber Unholy Rye and Deerslayer Venison Whiskeys. The Bird of Courage spirit is made with 5-year-old Bottled-in-Bond Whiskey while the seasonal offerings both feature 3-year-old rye and wheat whiskey. The three limited-edition whiskeys are available for $65 per each 375 mL bottle.

St. George Spirits

Craft distillery St. George Spirits released its annual St. George Single Malt Whiskey, Lot 21 with a mashbill of 100% barley of various roast levels. The two-row barley used to make the liquid was sourced from Wisconsin and German Bamberg malt and the spirit was aged for between 4.5 to 10 years. St. George Single Malt Whiskey, Lot 21 is available at select retailers nationwide for $100 per 750 mL bottle (43% ABV).

Clyde’s May

Conecuh Brands added four new whiskeys to Clyde May’s portfolio this month: Single Barrel Straight Bourbon (5-Year-Old), Special Reserve Straight Bourbon (6-Year-Old), 13 Year Cask Strength Alabama Style Whiskey and Kentucky Straight Bourbon (15-Year-Old). The new expressions are available at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $49.99, $59.99, $139.99 and $199.99, respectively.

Nikka Whiskey

San Francisco-based Nikka Whiskey introduced the first two spirits in its Discovery Series: Single Malt Yoichi Non-Peated and Single Malt Miyagikyo Peated. The pair of limited-edition whiskeys feature distinctive peaty notes and estery hints in the aftertaste. The debut Nikka Discovery Series whiskeys are available at select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $274.99.

Maverick Spirits

Limited-edition Samuel Maverick Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey launched this month with a pot-distilled and bottled-at-barrel proof, certified Texas whiskey. The mash bill includes 72% Texas-grown corn, 18% rye, and 10% malted barley and the liquid was aged for two years in new charred White Oak barrels resulting in notes of sweet caramel, cola, and spices. Samuel Maverick Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available at select Texas retailers for $54.99 per 750 mL bottle (57% ABV).

Sagamore Spirits

Maryland-based distillery Sagamore Spirits released its first Bottled in Bond rye whiskey. The liquid was aged for four years and features a blend of two straight rye whiskies, one with a high-rye mash bill, the other low-rye resulting in flavors of rye spice, toasty caramel and fruit. The limited edition whiskey is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $59.99 per bottle (50% ABV).

Baker’s Bourbon

Small Batch Bourbon Collection Baker’s Bourbon announced it will transition to producing single barrel bourbons exclusively alongside the debut of a new bottle design which features details about each individual barrel. Baker’s Bourbon was created by Jim Beam 6th Generation Master Distiller Booker Noe and Baker Beam, grand-nephew of Jim Beam. The low-proof bourbon whiskey features flavors of oak, toasted nuts and vanilla and is aged for seven years. Baker’s Single Barrel Bourbon is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $59.99 per 750 mL bottle.

Mt. Fuji Distillery

Japan-based Mt. Fuji Distillery debuted its FUJI Single Grain Whiskey in the U.S. this month, featuring a blend of three different grain whiskeys distilled using Scottish, American and Canadian whiskey making methods. FUJI Single Grain Whiskey is now available at select retailers for $94.99 per 700 mL bottle.