17-Year-Old Founder Of SWEY To Play’s Healthy Sports Drink Partners With Pete Brown Junior Tennis Program As Her Distributor

Los Angeles, Calif & Washington, DC — 17-year-old serial entrepreneur Alana Andrews was diagnosed as pre-diabetic at the age of 8 years-old. Alana immediately embraced a healthy lifestyle including incorporating a healthy diet, joined Girls on the Run and began playing tennis. She quickly discovered that most sports drinks were very high in calories, artificial flavorings and colors. She realized there were not many options for non-sugary drinks with electrolytes on the market and nothing looked “healthy.”

“I couldn’t find anything that I could drink on those really hot days when I needed to replenish electrolytes,” said Andrews. Alana launched SWEY to Play in April 2021. SWEY is the acronym for Strong, Wise, Energetic, Youth.

Pete Brown Junior Tennis Program is an inner city tennis program providing the children of South Central Los Angeles with free tennis lessons, rackets, tennis clothes, tennis balls, tutoring and healthy eating instruction. Marty Woods credits the Pete Brown Tennis Program for keeping him off the streets filled with poverty, drugs and gangs. Alana’s dad also grew up in South Central and learned to play tennis at the Pete Brown Junior Tennis Program along with Marty. On Pete Brown’s deathbed he asked Marty to step in as the Director of the Program. Without hesitation Marty accepted the responsibility.

Recently SWEY to Play and Pete Brown Junior Tennis Program inked a distribution deal. Many sports drinks engage the services of professional athletes, but per the suggestion of Alana’s dad she contacted the Pete Brown Junior Tennis Program to be the face and distributor of her healthy sports drink. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Pete Brown Junior tennis players. One of the most valuable components of this distribution deal is arming inner city kids with hands-on entrepreneurial skills, business development and the vision that a business concept created by a 17-year old high school junior is possible and flourishing!

https://sweytoplay.com