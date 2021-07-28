291 Colorado Whiskey Expands Nationally And Internationally

Colorado Springs, Colo. – 291 Colorado Whiskey, distilled in Colorado Springs, continues its rapid growth with broad distribution in five new markets including Georgia, the home state of 291 Owner and Founding Distiller Michael Myers and Tennessee where Myers also has family roots. In addition to a family connection, the brand has cultivated relationships in the Nashville music scene and has welcomed local musicians into the #291family over the years. The award-winning whiskies, which have been dubbed “World’s Best Rye” in the World Whiskies Awards, will also roll out widely to Las Vegas and international markets – Canada and Germany.

“Anytime we enter a new market it’s exciting but Georgia and Tennessee have a special place in my heart,” said Myers. “I grew up in Georgia and have family in Tennessee, so in many ways I’m coming back home to share an important piece of my life. The expansion into international markets and tourist destinations like Vegas will help to drive brand awareness and recognition on a larger scale.”

Whiskey enthusiasts will be able to find 291 flagship whiskeys (Barrel Proof Single Barrel Colorado Whiskey, Barrel Proof Single Barrel Colorado Bourbon, Colorado Small Batch Rye and Colorado Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey) in all new markets as they roll out in late-July through September. Georgia, Tennessee and Vegas will also carry 291’s American Whiskey.

More information on the releases:

291 Colorado Whiskey – Barrel Proof, Single Barrel, Finished with Aspen Wood Staves

The whiskey that started it all, our flagship whiskey. Capturing an unforgettable era was our mission; to create a rugged and rebellious whiskey, yet refine it with the utmost craftsmanship. An unapologetic Barrel Proof, Single Barrel rye whiskey that one can choose to either drink full- strength, or enjoy the experience of the whiskey opening up with the addition of a little water or ice. Multi-year Liquid Gold Jim Murray’s Whiskey Bible, Design Master Award, Colorado Rye Distillery of the Year. Average proof 127 / 63% ABV

291 Colorado Bourbon Whiskey– Barrel Proof Single Barrel, Finished with Aspen Wood Staves

291 Colorado Bourbon Whiskey Barrel Proof Single Barrel is not your traditional Southern Bourbon. Big, bold, beautiful, our award-winning bourbon whiskey is aged in Virgin American White Oak, finished with toasted Aspen staves, and bottled at barrel proof for a one-of-a-kind, Colorado flavor. Dark red cherry, honeycomb, campfire marshmallow, palate coating with a very long finish. Full-bodied, straight from the barrel. 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition Double Gold winner, 2021 Ascot Awards Double Platinum. Average proof 127 / 63% ABV

291 Colorado Small Batch Rye Whiskey, Finished with Aspen Wood Staves

Picture the Wild West. Leather, Dirt Roads, Mountains, The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, and most of all, Whiskey. A mash bill similar to our founder’s all-time favorite rye whiskies. With the help of malted rye grain, deep charred Virgin American White Oak barrels and toasted Aspen staves to finish takes the caramel note to maple and gives our whiskey a distinct Colorado flavor reminiscent of a time long passed. World’s Best Rye – 2018 World Whiskies Awards, Luxury & American Master Award, San Francisco World Spirits Competition Double Gold winner. 101.7 proof / 50.8% ABV

291 Colorado Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey, Finished with Aspen Wood Staves

America’s Native Spirit, Hardmade the Colorado Way. 291 Colorado Bourbon Whiskey- Rugged, Refined, Rebellious Distilled from a bourbon sour mash, distilled in a copper pot still, aged in Virgin American White Oak deep char barrels and finished with toasted Aspen Staves. Notes of vanilla, maple and spice and smoke permeate. Proofed intentionally for a big impact on the palate. San Francisco World Spirits Competition Double Gold winner, Global & American Master award. Made from corn, malted rye and malted barley mash. 100 proof / 50% ABV

291 American Whiskey, Aspen Charcoal Mellowed

Our American is a pre-prohibition style whiskey distilled in a copper pot still. Short-aged in toasted American white oak barrels for under a year. A nod to Scotch or Irish Whiskey, our 291 summer sipping whiskey. Short aging brings fruit forward, while the copper still provides a fresh cut leather finish. Made from corn, malted rye and malted barley mash. 90 proof / 45% ABV

Georgia Crown will handle distribution of the whiskeys in Georgia, Tennessee Crown in Tennessee, Magnum Wine and Spirits in Vegas, Proof Strength in Europe and Evergreen Beverage in Canada.

About 291 Colorado Whiskey

291 Colorado Whiskey is a globally-acclaimed, small-batch whiskey distillery nestled in the shadow of Pikes Peak. From grain to barrel to bottle, 291 Colorado Whiskey is Hardmade the Colorado Way, proud of its humble roots and excited about its new frontiers. 291 Colorado Whiskey has earned bushels of national and international awards for its spirits with the unique character and flavor of a bygone era, awarded World’s Best Wheat 2021 and World’s Best Rye 2018 from the World Whiskies Awards, and multiple Liquid Gold awards from The Whiskey Bible and more. 291 Colorado Whiskey embodies traditions of the past married with the boldness of the future. For more information find us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

For More Information:

https://distillery291.com/