A SHOC Welcomes Champion Skateboarder & Street Culture Icon Paul ‘P-Rod’ Rodriguez

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A SHOC Energy announced that champion skateboarder and street culture icon Paul Rodriguez (P-Rod) has joined their roster of top-tier athletes for 2022 and beyond. Paul has been an influential and progressive competitor at the top of his sport for close to two decades, making him the ideal A SHOC athlete.

As an athlete who continues to rank at the top amongst skateboarding’s premier competitors, P-Rod has partnered with A SHOC seeking a more natural energy drink that will help keep him focused before, during, and after extensive skate and training sessions.

“P-Rod’s personal commitment to success in skate, his functional training, and all his endeavors, embodies the authentic relationships we pursue with athletes that take steps to consistently reach their peak,” said Scot De Lorme, President/Co-Founder at A SHOC. “I’ve worked closely with our athletes and P-Rod has shown how our dedication to purposeful and progressive ingredients can manifest in athlete performance when another level of energy and focus is needed.”

P-Rod will not only serve as an ambassador for A SHOC, but a crucial member of the R&D Team. The feedback he has provided on flavor profiles, how the drinks work with his body, and blend of ingredients charged by nature has been influential in A SHOC beverages like other elite champions on the roster at the pinnacle of their sport.

“A SHOC is a drink I actually feel good about putting in my body, with its more natural, better energy. The last few years I’ve been more conscious about my training, recovery, and nutrition and A SHOC is the right fit for me,” said P-Rod. “I look forward to this partnership. This is just the beginning, and we have big plans together in the future.”

As a top performing athlete, actor, business owner, and self-proclaimed “workaholic,” Paul is conscious about what he puts in his body, which makes him the perfect partner supporting A SHOC’s mission to inspire people to live active, healthy lifestyles.

About A SHOC

Based in Newport Beach, CA, A SHOC is the fast-growing, healthy, active energy beverage brand that is changing the energy game with more natural, better-for-you products that feature more functional ingredients, including plant-based natural caffeine, plant-based thermogenics, ocean mineral electrolytes, nine essential amino acids, and BCAAs with no sugar, artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. A SHOC is distributed nationally by Keurig Dr Pepper. More information on A SHOC is available at ashoc.com or on Instagram at @ashocenergy.



For More Information:

https://ashoc.com/