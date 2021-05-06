Alaska Airlines Announces Partnership with Boxed Water

Holland, Mich. – Boxed Water Is Better – the most renewable packaged water alternative to plastic bottles– is teaming up with Alaska Airlines to offer less impactful packaged water to passengers as a part of their joint mission to address the ongoing plastic pollution problem. Starting this month, Alaska Airlines will begin to replace single-use plastic bottles in First Class with Boxed Water’s 92% plant-based cartons, effectively removing 7.2 million plastic bottles a year – equivalent to approximately 98,000 lbs of plastic.

The initiative is one of many in Alaska Airlines’ commitment to sustainability and a continuing step forward in reducing inflight waste.

“We are proud to partner with Alaska Airlines to decrease impact of the travel industry on the environment,” said Daryn Kuipers, CEO and cofounder of Boxed Water. “Recycling efforts are essential, but they are not enough. People are starting to travel again, and we’re thrilled to offer Alaska flyers a less impactful alternative to plastic bottles.”

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the airline industry generated about 6.7 million tons of cabin waste in 2018, and that number is growing. With the Boxed Water partnership, Alaska Airlines is the first airline to adopt a water carton solution as they work to reduce and replace single-use plastic.

“At Alaska, sustainability is part of our culture, values, and how we run our airline,” said Diana Birkett Rakow, vice president of public affairs and sustainability at Alaska Airlines. “While we know our greatest impact is through carbon emissions, every decision we make, including how we source the products we serve on board, is important. Our new partnership with Boxed Water enables us to offer our guests a significantly more renewable packaged water option. We’ve received positive feedback from employees and guests and are excited to be expanding to more flights.”

Guests will see Boxed Water roll out in several phases. Alaska successfully launched Boxed Water on Alaska’s Horizon Air-operated flights as a pilot earlier this year and will expand to all Alaska flights throughout the summer, beginning in first class May 5. The airline announced today it will also resume recycling cans, bottles and water bottles starting May 19, after pausing for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recycling has been part of Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air’s DNA for 15 years, after employees launched the first recycling program in the industry.

Alaska Airlines also recently announced a strategy to reduce its climate impact with new goals for carbon, waste and water. This includes a pathway to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040, with near-term 2025 targets to maintain carbon neutral growth from 2019. Known for its industry-leading recycling program, Alaska has been on a journey to source more sustainable packaging for inflight service, and in 2018 became the first airline to remove plastic straws and stir sticks from all flights, eliminating more than 22 million straws. The airline invites flyers to use airport water stations and #FillBeforeYouFly, as part of an initiative to avoid using single-use packaging at all.

“Any time you fly, good hydration is important to personal health,” said Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products for Alaska Airlines. “We encourage guests to bring their own water bottles and #FillBeforeYouFly, to produce the least amount of waste. And we’re thrilled to be working with Boxed Water, a far more sustainable solution than single-use plastic bottles, to make more sustainable options available and reduce waste on our flights.”

Boxed Water’s cartons are the most sustainable on the market at 92% plant-based and are recyclable in many areas, with a plant-based cap made from the tree pulp waste of sustainably harvested pine trees. According to independent life cycle analyses, Boxed Water also has a 36% lower carbon footprint and 43% less fossil fuel use than their plastic counterparts.

Beyond the common ground they share in inflight sustainable water, both Boxed Water and Alaska Airlines support the National Forest Foundation (NFF), with Boxed Water planting 1.2 million trees with the organization and Alaska guests supporting their mission through donating Mileage Plan miles in their LIFT Miles program.

“It’s a fantastic collaboration between two companies with a vision for a better planet,” said Mary Mitsos, NFF president and CEO. “We are thrilled to see leaders in the airline industry, like Alaska continue to support these missions as we all work together to make sustainability more feasible to the masses.”

Plant Trees While Flying

Both Boxed Water and Alaska have campaigns that enable customers to plant trees. For every social photo post of a Boxed Water carton with the tag #BetterPlanet, Boxed Water will plant two trees with the NFF. For every social post with a photo of a pre-filled water bottle and the tag #FillBeforeYouFly, Alaska – and their partner Bonneville Environmental Foundation – will plant a tree to benefit Pacific Northwest habitats.

Eight Step Filtration Process

Boxed Water’s 100% pure water goes through a proprietary multi-step purification process that includes reverse osmosis, carbon filtration, UV light and ozonation. Impurities are removed, which gives Boxed Water a clean, crisp taste. The water is also as pH neutral and free from chromium, MTBE, chlorine, fluoride and trace pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, Boxed Water is sourced in the western and eastern part of the United States and packaged as close to the consumer as possible to keep the travel footprint small.

Boxed Water is currently available for purchase in 250 mL, 330 mL, 500 mL and 1L sizes, and four new flavors – Lemon, Blackberry, Cucumber and Grapefruit.

ABOUT BOXED WATER

Boxed Water was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. Boxed Water is 92 percent plant-based with their packaging and new plant-based cap. All Boxed Water cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests – where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested – and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation. Boxed Water also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable, and BPA free. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah. Boxed Water is available for purchase from their site as well as on Amazon.

ABOUT ALASKA AIRLINES

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. On March 31, 2021, Alaska became the 14th member of oneworld. With the global alliance and Alaska Airlines’ additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

For More Information:

https://boxedwaterisbetter.com/