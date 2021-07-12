Aperol Launches RTD Aperol Spritz Cocktail In Select Markets

Italy’s iconic orange bittersweet aperitif, Aperol, has launched an all-new, limited-release of the Aperol Spritz Ready to Enjoy pre-mixed cocktail – finally making its way to the US just in time for summer!

Initially available in select markets (New York, Florida and Southern California) beginning this July, the Aperol Spritz Ready to Enjoy introduces a convenient means to pour, serve and enjoy the iconic Aperol Spritz in just a few seconds.

Be it a planned or spontaneous gathering at home, a picnic, summer BBQ or simply a relaxing moment at the end of the workday, this convenient new offering facilitates the magic of the classic Aperol Spritz, one bubbly orange sip at a time. The Aperol Spritz Ready to Enjoy is 9% ABV and available in packs of three 200 ml glass bottles for $14.99.

Both light and sparkling, simply pour over ice in a white wine glass, garnish with a fresh orange slice and enjoy. The Aperol Spritz Ready to Enjoy is the ultimate summer entertaining must-have and perfect way to celebrate everyday moments of joy with friends and loved ones.

