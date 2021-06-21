Aprch And Ty Williams Release Sparkling CBD Water In Coconut And Papaya

PORTLAND, OR – In sync with the summer solstice, Aprch Beverage Co. has released a new limited-edition flavor for summer – Aprch CBD Sparkling Water in Coconut + Papaya. The new release is the fifth flavor to be added to the Aprch CBD Sparkling Water portfolio, including Cherry + Lime, Watermelon, Mint + Cucumber and Lemon + Lime.

Artwork by mixed media artist Ty Williams is featured on Vol. 1 of Aprch’s Artist Series and new summer-inspired flavor of Aprch CBD Sparkling Water, Coconut + Papaya. Focusing primarily on the sea and coastline as his subject, Ty’s label design brings his signature simple, breezy and whimsical artwork reminiscent of swaying tropical palms. The aroma of coconut and sweetness of papaya tastes like the tropics, and 30mg of Broad Spectrum hemp extract and L-Theanine deliver vacation-like relaxation.

Aprch is inspired by achieving wellness in everyday life and finding activities and inspiration that make you feel good. Whether it’s movement, moments in nature or connections with like-minded people.

About‌ Aprch Beverage Co.

Load the vehicle, and we’re off—ready for the adventure of the day. Here in Oregon, we approach our lives thoughtfully. That same approach—the same thoughtful process—we take to create better drinks. We want drinks that are actually good for us, and you, too. We think we’ve done exactly that with Aprch. Better-for-you beverages. Wellness drinks with zero calories, zero sugar, and zero caffeine. Aprch is inspired by the adventures we take, using the mountain spring waters from the Bull Run River watershed. We filter this water to create great tasting wellness beverages that compliment our lifestyle. Naturally flavored and nutrient-rich, Aprch aims to nourish with every sip, made thoughtfully in Oregon.

For More Information:

https://drinkaprch.com/