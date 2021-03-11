Ascent Recovery Water Gains National Distribution at The Vitamin Shoppe

DENVER, Colo. — Ascent, a sports nutrition company committed to providing cleaner and purer protein to athletes, today announced a new distribution deal with The Vitamin Shoppe, a New Jersey-based retailer of nutritional supplements. Ascent’s recently launched Recovery Water will be available at 247 retail locations of The Vitamin Shoppe nationwide. Starting in March, these locations will be selling Recovery Water in Fruit Punch and Pineapple Coconut flavors.

Ascent launched Recovery Water in 2020, a product with 20 grams of protein and only 100 calories with zero artificial flavors or ingredients. Unlike many other thick and chalky protein beverages on the market, Ascent’s Recovery Water is a water-based beverage that is easy and refreshing to drink. Ascent will announce the launch of new product lines and flavors in 2021.

“The Vitamin Shoppe is an important strategic partner in Ascent’s mission to naturally improve athletic performance. Ascent’s Recovery Water is a breakthrough in the protein beverage category, delivering both high quality nutrition and great taste. Our continued partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe allows consumers to find their new favorite on-the-go protein drink in convenient locations across the country,” says Josh Haskins, Head of Sales for Ascent Protein.

Since launching in 2016, Ascent has quickly become one of America’s fastest growing sports nutrition companies with their line of clean products. Additionally, Ascent has the highest consumer rating among the Top 20 Whey protein brands on Amazon. Based in Denver, CO and family-owned, Ascent is one of the only sports nutrition brands that produces the protein themselves – filtering it in their own facilities and sourcing the milk from local dairy farmers in Northern Colorado. Ascent Protein is trusted by some of the world’s most dominant athletes, including All Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and 2x CrossFit Games Champion Katrin Davidsdottir. Additionally, Ascent Protein is the first-ever performance nutrition partner of USA Weightlifting.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent Native Fuel® is the benchmark in protein purity and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Drawing from 30 years of experience making protein, Ascent only uses milk from trusted dairy farmers and filters the protein in its own facilities. Ascent uses zero artificial ingredients and avoids harmful steps such as “bleaching.” Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves — going that extra mile, completing an extra set and never backing down from a challenge – Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com

About The Vitamin Shoppe

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. The Company conducts business through over 715 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

For More Information:

https://www.ascentprotein.com/