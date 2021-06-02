Aurora Elixirs And Artet Launch Sparkling Hemp Ape´ritif

Portland, Ore. – Aurora Elixirs and Artet announced the launch of a new, limited-edition collaboration. Available this June in a botanically-inspired flavor, Mediterranean Citrus & Chamomile is a sparkling hemp ape´ritif. It contains 25 mg of broad-spectrum hemp, is zero-proof and non-psychoactive. This is the first collaboration between Aurora, known for its sparkling whole-plant-infused refreshers and cannabis-infused ape´ritif brand, Artet.

“This collaboration in bubbly botanicals brings together two like-minded brands with a shared passion for cocktails, cannabinoids and design,” says Victoria Pustynsky, founder and CEO of Aurora Elixirs. “We’re thrilled to partner with Artet on this balanced and bitter beverage that highlights our mutual plant-forward philosophies.”

The Mediterranean Citrus & Chamomile ape´ritif mixes Italian grapefruit with fragrant chamomile flowers. Soft notes of coriander, orange peel and oak create a slightly bittersweet yet refreshing spritz. Using whole-plant extracts and modern alchemy, the collaboration celebrates plant-forward mixology. The ape´ritif is designed to be enjoyed on its own or as the base of a mixed drink. It is best served simply chilled or poured over ice. Like all of Aurora and Artet’s drinks, the collaboration beverage is naturally gluten-free, low in sugar and calories and contains no artificial ingredients.

“We have admired Aurora Elixirs for years, and it was an organic decision to partner with a fellow botanically-driven brand, equally obsessed with expanding the spectrum of cocktail culture as we are,” said Zach Spohler, co-founder of Artet. “We couldn’t have asked for a more creatively aligned expert partner to help give curious drinkers across the country another plant-based aperitivo option.”

Product specs include:

6.7 oz / 200ml bottles

Price: $20, includes 4 bottles, 2 gold stainless steel reusable straws and a bottle opener

25 mg of broad-spectrum hemp per bottle

Calories: 25 per bottle

Sugar: 6 grams per bottle

The drink will be available nationwide on June 4 via Aurora’s direct-to-consumer online shop while supplies last.

About Aurora Elixirs

Aurora is a line of sparkling, non-alcoholic beverages made with sustainably grown hemp and hops from the Pacific Northwest. Bright, balanced, and refreshing, Aurora is blended and bottled in small batches in their own manufacturing facility just outside of Portland, Oregon. A proprietary blend of whole plant extracts delivers a layered experience that restores and rejuvenates the mind and body. Botanically-inspired flavors are crafted to enhance the natural aroma, taste and efficacy of their source ingredients. All-natural ingredients plus pure plant alchemy result in refreshers that are full in flavor while low in sugar and calories. Female-founded and operated by beverage industry expert Victoria Pustynsky, Aurora was created to elevate the quality, consistency and sophistication of the infused products market.

About Artet

Celebrating the convergence of cannabis and cocktail culture, Artet is the culmination of cousins Xander Shepherd, Zachary Spohler and Maxwell Spohler mutual appreciation for cannabis and the social aspect of aperitivo rituals. Elegant and sessionable, Artet is a cannabis-infused and zero-proof addition to the home bar cart that is perfect over ice, with a splash of sparkling water and a twist and for incorporating into inventive cocktails. Featuring botanicals reminiscent of Italian-style liqueurs like gentian, juniper and cardamom and with bottle artwork inspired by their grandmother’s paintings, Artet debuted its original low-dose cannabis aperitif in late 2019 and have recently introduced a ready-to-drink canned version based on two of their favorite Artet cocktail recipes, Rosemary Jane and Tet & Tonic.

