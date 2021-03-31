Bartender-Built Dirty Sue Introduces Bloody Mary Spice Mix

LOS ANGELES, CA – Dirty Sue, created by long-time LA bartender Eric “ET” Tecosky (Jones Hollywood), inventor of the bottled premium olive juice category and maker of fine cocktail garnishes, announces the launch of Dirty Sue Bloody Mary Spice Mix.

All natural, gluten free, and vegan Dirty Sue Bloody Mary Spice Mix is now available on Amazon and DirtySue.com ($22.95/16 oz bottle). Each 16 oz bottle of tomato juice-free Dirty Sue Bloody Mary Spice Mix can yield approximately 21-32 drinks depending on how spicy or flavorful you prefer your Bloody Mary. That’s almost three times more than a traditional 750 ml bottle of tomato juice-based Bloody Mary mix makes.

Background: Dirty Sue Founder Eric ‘ET’ Tecosky has been working on his Bloody Mary Spice Mix for over a decade. The recipe originated during his time as Bar Manager of Jones Hollywood in Los Angeles. Soon after launching Dirty Sue Premium Olive Juice, which he formulated specifically for use in dirty martinis, he decided to put some time into another passion – Bloody Marys. The mix at Jones hadn’t been updated for a while and, inspired, he sensed there was room for improvement. Afterall, how hard could it be?

He was about to find out.

While on his annual pilgrimage to New Orleans for Jazz Fest, ET started to pay close attention to the city’s Bloody Marys – some of the best around. He noticed how many bars infused their vodka with pickled goodness – olives, onions, green beans, etc. He had enjoyed them for years in ‘vacation mode,’ but now it was time for a little R&D. Back in LA, he started to tinker and taste and was moving solidly in the right direction, but the mix still needed ‘something.’

More tinkering and tasting. And for the second time since asking himself why nobody bottled olive juice for dirty martinis, a lightbulb went on. OLIVE JUICE – that was it! He grabbed a bottle. He played around with the ratio until, Eureka! The olive juice that was only supposed to be for dirty martinis became the secret ingredient to the new mix, providing a full, round, delicious umami experience.

Now, rather than ET asking himself, “How come nobody bottles this stuff?” It was his guests at Jones who wondered aloud – and frequently – why he didn’t bottle his Dirty Sue Bloody Mary? The answer wasn’t so simple. First, how to capture the flavor from the infused vodka into a stand-alone spice mix? The answer was many, many trips to the spice store and, yes, many, many tastings. Second, how to make it less perishable than traditional mixes? This was an easier fix: no tomato juice. That could be added per drink! The hard work paid off and, after a decade of on-again, off-again R&D, Dirty Sue Bloody Mary Spice Mix is in the bottle and on shelves.

About Dirty Sue

Dirty Sue Premium Olive Juice is the original, bottled-by-bartender product. Dirty Sue came about on an otherwise regular shift at legendary Los Angeles restaurant, Jones Hollywood. Bartender Eric “ET” Tecosky reached for the gallon jar of olives and realized it was full of olives but void of olive juice. He looked at his co-worker and asked, “How come no one bottles olive juice?” A year and countless tastings later, Dirty Sue was born. The brand was built on four tenets, called the 4 C’s of Dirty Sue: Cleanliness, Consistency, Cost-effectiveness and Convenience. In addition to premium olive juice, Dirty Sue offers fine cocktail garnishes including hand-stuffed cocktail onions, olives, and now Dirty Sue Whiskey Cherries.

