Beauty Gourmet, LLC to Open Canning Facility in Colorado to Support New Category Launches

GOLDEN, Colo. — Beauty Gourmet LLC, creator of functional beverages designed for women, announces that it has partnered with Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF), maker of KOIOS nootropic product portfolio and Fit Soda, to form BevCreation LLC. BevCreation is a technology driven canning facility in Golden, CO, licensed to manufacture both non-alcohol and fermented alcohol beverages, supporting the partner’s shared goals of innovation, growth and quality focused manufacturing.

“The functional beverage market is more exciting than ever and with the launch of our new product categories in growing spaces like alcohol, it’s going to be a stellar year,” said Kris Ravenscroft, Founder and CEO of Beauty Gourmet. “Our new facility allows us to accelerate product development, control manufacturing and ferment our own proprietary alcohol on premise, ultimately creating better taste profiles and consumer experiences within our Self-Care Made Easy®/Edible Beauty platform.”

BevCreation’s President & CEO, Adrian Ravenscroft stated, “We have the opportunity to radically change how products are made by embracing technology and actively investing in research & development programs. Working with like-minded companies such as CODI Manufacturing, an in-line counter pressure canning system pioneer, we have greatly improved all aspects of craft beverage manufacturing from batching, blending, pasteurization, to finished product. The inherent benefits of the CODI counter pressure filling system are game-changing by providing highly controlled fill levels, preservation of carbonation, and low oxygen pickup extending product shelf life.”

About Beauty Gourmet

Beauty Gourmet LLC is a certified women owned functional food and beverage company on a mission to make self-care more convenient so women can stay healthy and look and feel their best with the least amount of effort. For more information about Beauty Gourmet, please contact kris@beautygourmet.com.

About BevCreation

BevCreation LLC is a full-scale, canning co-packing facility specializing in functional and alcohol beverages located in Golden, Co. For more information about BevCreation or to inquire about co-packing opportunities, please contact adrian@bevcreation.com.