Better-For-You Energy Drink, Rowdy Energy Debuts Two New Flavors: Blue Raspberry and Grape

Mooresville, N.C. – Better-for-you energy drink, Rowdy Energy, founded by 2x NASCAR Cup Champion, Kyle Busch and notable beverage entrepreneur, Jeff Church, released two new flavors – Blue Raspberry and Grape. These two SKUs add to the already existing lineup which features seven flavors with a mix of both keto-friendly, zero sugar and low sugar options.

Blue Raspberry features a cool combo that is both bright and bubbly, deliciously sweet with a subtle twist of tart for a refreshingly fun blend. The beverage is keto-friendly, 5 calories and has zero sugar. And don’t be fooled by the simplicity of Grape – it is deliciously bold and bursting with flavor. The beverage has 60% less sugar than leading energy drinks and is 80 calories.

“We’re thrilled to be offering two new flavors of Rowdy Energy, one that is zero sugar and one that is low sugar, whatever your preference, there is something for you,” said co-founder Jeff Church. “It’s important to continue to bring our consumers new innovation and we are looking forward to debuting additional flavors and product lines in the future.”

Both Blue Raspberry and Grape are filled with electrolytes and 160mg of naturally occurring caffeine derived from green tea, paired with the nootropic, L-Theanine giving consumers a powerful lift without the unwanted and irritable crash.

Rowdy Blue Raspberry and Rowdy Grape can now be purchased online on via Rowdyenergy.com (Shopify) and on Amazon for $29.95 (12-pack).

About Rowdy Energy

Rowdy Energy was founded in 2020 by accomplished NASCAR driver, Kyle Busch and notable entrepreneur, Jeff Church with a focus on wellness. The beverage is formulated with sequenced energy release of caffeine, sugar reduction ingredients, amazing taste, and higher levels of electrolytes than sports drinks. A can of Rowdy Energy has 160mg of naturally occurring caffeine. Derived from caffeine from green tea, Rowdy Energy pairs their caffeine with the nootropic L-Theanine giving you a powerful lift without the unwanted and irritable crash. The beverage is currently available in nine flavors – Blue Raspberry, Grape, Cherry Limeade, Peach Mango, Sour Green Apple, Orange Citrus, Cotton Candy, Chiseled Ice, and Strawberry Lemonade – (six of which are sugar-free and KETO certified). Rowdy Energy is available for purchase online and in select grocery and convenience stores nationwide.

