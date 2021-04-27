BIOLYTE Expands Into RaceTrac Stores Across The South

BIOLYTE, touted as the world’s first “IV in a bottle,” has announced its retail expansion into RaceTrac stores across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee & Texas. Created & founded by Atlanta anesthesiologist Dr. Trey Rollins, one bottle of BIOLYTE provides the same amount of electrolytes as IV rehydration therapy (seven times more than other leading sports drinks and with only one-third of the sugar) plus natural ingredients that boost energy, ease stomach illness and reduce muscle cramps.

“We are excited to now offer BIOLYTE to RaceTrac customers across the greater Southeast,” said Jason Miller, Vice President of Sales for BIOLYTE. “We feel our brand aligns well with RaceTrac’s mission to help make people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, and we’re eager to continue expanding our footprint and introducing new communities to all the benefits BIOLYTE has to offer.”

BIOLYTE is ideal for anyone who feels run-down, needs a vitamin boost, an energy pick-me-up, needs to hydrate after a workout or just a moment of recharging after one too many – it’s also great to have on hand for traveling, staying hydrated during hot summer months & outdoor activities, and helping to fight cold & flu symptoms. BIOLYTE comes in citrus, berry & tropical flavors and is available now across local stores & markets in select cities and via Amazon, in addition to its new QuikTrip retail locations.

About BIOLYTE

