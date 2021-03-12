BIOLYTE to Become Preferred Hydration Drink of Southeast AJGA events

BIOLYTE – the “IV in a bottle” – will become the Preferred Hydration Drink of the Southeast of the American Junior Golf Association, the AJGA announced. Created & founded by Atlanta anesthesiologist Dr. Rollins, one bottle of BIOLYTE provides the same amount of electrolytes as IV rehydration therapy (7x more than other leading sports drinks and with only one third of the sugar) plus natural ingredients that boost energy, ease stomach illness and reduce muscle cramps – helping you feel better on and off the golf course.

“The AJGA prides itself on providing the best quality junior golf tournaments and partnering with the highest quality products,” said AJGA Chief Business Officer Jason Etzen. “BIOLYTE fits perfectly into that philosophy. We are excited to be able to provide this incredible product with our junior golfers in events across many southern states.”

As the Preferred Hydration Drink of Southeast AJGA events, BIOLYTE will provide product to 40+ events over the course of the three-year deal across Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and South Carolina. “We are extremely excited to be partnering with the American Junior Golf Association,” said BIOLYTE Partnerships and Outreach Manager Hunter Bremer. “I grew up playing AJGA tournaments all over the country and was always very impressed with how well run the organization was across all levels. One of the things that stuck out to me when I played AJGA tournaments was their emphasis on hydration. Golfers sometimes forgot how strenuous the game can be on our bodies. Our goal at BIOLYTE is to help people feel better, and we can’t wait to help junior golfers across the southeast stay hydrated while performing at the highest level.”

