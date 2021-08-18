blk. Water Accelerates Growth By Signing Acosta As National Sales And Marketing Agency

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – blk. International, maker of blk., the nation’s leading premium functional water infused with fulvic minerals, is pleased to announce its plans to expand national market share through its recent partnership with Acosta, an integrated sales and marketing services provider in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry.

blk. water is known for its beneficial patented fulvic trace mineral blend, sourced from rich mineral deposits found deep within the earth. Once added to purified water, fulvic minerals turn the water black naturally (without artificial dyes or colorings). The blk. formula delivers powerful electrolytes, trace minerals, and an alkaline pH water beverage without any carbs, calories, or sugar.

As part of the enterprising partnership between Acosta and blk., the company is also pleased to welcome Bob Groux, a seasoned beverage industry executive who will serve as blk.’s Senior Vice President of Sales. With more than 25 years of experience as a trusted leader in the consumer-packaged goods industry, Groux plans to quickly scale the brand by synergistically collaborating with Acosta’s high-level team. Before joining blk., Groux was a founding and managing member of Coast Brands Group and CEO and Founder of Wolfgang Puck Beverage Company in Newport Beach, California.Groux has successfully launched dozens of brands in the non-alcoholic space.

“I’ve worked with Acosta several times in the past, and I’m very excited to work with them again. They cover every trade channel from Grocery and Natural to Military, Convenience, E-commerce, and Drug. blk. is about to explode, and Acosta is the perfect partner for us,” said Bob Groux.

Partnering with Acosta will give blk. access to new channel opportunities and position the brand as a beverage category disruptor. It also will provide local market proficiency that gives blk. access to the shelves of all major retail chains in virtually every channel, enabling the emerging brand to expand vigorously.

