Brandy Sainte Louise Forms Partnership With Hearts + Tales Beverage Co. For Exclusive Import and Distribution

Vallejo, Calif. — Dallas-based Ricou Spirits, owner of Brandy Sainte Louise, has formed a strategic partnership with Hearts + Tales Beverage Co. of Vallejo, California, for exclusive import and distribution nationwide.

Starting July 1, Hearts + Tales will take over import and distributor management, aid in sales and marketing, allowing Jennifer Querbes, the sole owner of Brandy Sainte Louise, more time to travel and focus on rebuilding the on-trade segment as well as new product development.

Brandy Sainte Louise is an elegantly harmonious blend of eaux de vie de vin of various ages and showcases the true skill, art and tradition of the cellar master. Brandy Sainte Louise was developed at the request of bartenders and drinkers seeking a classic, fruit-forward brandy crafted in the traditional manner and made popular by the essential and influential brandy-based libations of the late 19th century.

“Brandy Sainte Louise will bestow depth, texture and a marvelous balance of classic fruit structure to your preferred brandy-based cocktails,” Querbes says.

Since its launch in 2018, Brandy Sainte Louise has built a strong distributor network in the U.S. but like so many other on-trade focused brands in 2020, had to pivot to engage the retailer and consumer.

“Many of our distributor partners haven’t had an opportunity for a proper launch yet. With renewed post-pandemic energy and a renaissance going on with the on-trade, there’s both excitement and a sense of urgency to get out there and tell our story. As the vast majority of historic cocktails were originally brandy-based, the resurgence of the category’s popularity is inevitable,” Querbes says.

Brandy Sainte Louise represents a rebirth of Old World-style spirits. In the 19th and 20th centuries, as the Golden Age of Cocktails was emerging and bartenders worldwide were authoring the classic compendium used today, ugni blanc variety French brandies were prized. Tragically, due to the phylloxora infestation in Europe, Prohibition in the U.S. and World Wars I and II, French brandy was replaced with domestic spirits such as gin, bourbon and rye whiskey. In recent times, bartenders were forced to neglect the timeless, brandy-based cocktails due to the limited availability of quality spirits priced for mixing and the relatively high cost of imported French products.

Brandy Sainte Louise is a unique blend of Charentais copper pot distilled eaux de vie, aged in French oak between three to 10 years in the Cognac region of Charente. The terroir and expertise of the cellar masters in this region are legendary and have set the highest standards for brandy production throughout history.

In comparison to other aged brandies, Brandy Sainte Louise is between V.S. and X.O., but is offered at a price previously reserved for much more immature brandies with less balanced flavor profiles. The elevated ABV of 43% benefits its function in cocktails, showcasing the flavor and aroma of the brandy while providing balance and structure for accompanying ingredients.

Hearts + Tales Beverage Co. Founder Kate Palmer says Brandy Sainte Louise is an ideal match for her company’s growing portfolio and its mission to promote high-quality emerging brands. She said she predicts Brandy Sainte Louise will appeal to home bartenders who learned to make the classics last year and want a high-quality, affordable brandy. Professional bartenders will also find lots to love about Brandy Sainte Louise.

“They’ve depleted last year’s spirit rations, are bringing back staff and customers and welcoming new products and maybe, most importantly, there’s a wave of positive change in the hospitality industry,” Palmer says.

Currently available in 20 states and online via wine.com, Brandy Sainte Louise MSRP is $35 for a 750ml bottle.

About Brandy Ste. Louise

Brandy Sainte Louise was created in 2018 at the request of bartenders nationwide who wanted a classic, Old-World style brandy with a balanced, fruit-forward flavor profile. Brandy Sainte Louise is produced in collaboration with a renowned cellar master from Cognac and is comprised primarily of ugni blanc grapes grown just outside the Cognac AOC. The traditional, centuries-old French négociant production method of sourcing, aging and blending the highest quality eaux de vie possible combines the best production expertise of the Cognac region without the limitations of the Cognac AOC. The result is an overbuilt French brandy that offers unmatched value, or quality-to-price ratio. Brandy Sainte Louise offers discerning cocktail professionals and home enthusiasts the chance to revisit their vintage cocktail books and craft the finest brandy-based cocktails of the past.

About Hearts & Tales Beverage Co.

Founded by industry veteran Kate Palmer, Hearts + Tales Beverage Co. is a unique company focused on an individualized or ‘hand-crafted’ approach to sales and marketing of artisanal brands in the United States. We always give our best, and it starts with your story. We help new and innovative brands enter the market in the best way possible for their long-term goals. We are experts at distributor management for those already in market that need additional support. We are champions for existing brands that have had to downsize their own sales teams but remain in the game. We are passionate, knowledgeable and are not afraid to be risk-takers when it comes to creative approaches to sales and marketing. We don’t believe in the path of least resistance. H+T, by design, only offers coverage in the top markets that make sense strategically for each brand in the US. The portfolio has little to no categorical and/or regional overlay, allowing for conflict free sales. The team is comprised of like-minded brokers, ambassadors and raconteurs with a passion for artisanal, craft brands. The H+T promise: Our best. Your story.

For More Information:

https://www.heartsandtales.com