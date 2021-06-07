C4 Energy Announces The Appointment Of Coca-Cola Alum And Distribution Growth

AUSTIN, Texas – Nutrabolt, a global leader in active health and wellness announces impressive distribution growth of its leading performance energy brand, C4 Energy, to include 1,800 new Kroger stores throughout the United States. C4 Energy fans will now be able to purchase a variety of C4 Energy products across Kroger locations, including top selling flavors Frozen Bombsicle and Strawberry Watermelon. In the first half of 2021, C4 Energy, the #1 Pre Workout in the world and fastest growing energy drink brand,1 will have added 20,000 new doors for its beverage lineup. The key to this expansion is building on C4 Energy’s long-standing relationship with vital accounts including Kroger, where the brand has been the leader in pre workout sports nutrition. C4 Energy’s additional market gains include expanded U.S. distribution to new regions and additional awarded door counts within existing markets at 7-Eleven, Circle K, Safeway & Albertson, Casey’s, Murphy Oil, Food Lion, among many others.

“Since launching the C4 Energy brand, we have been able to build relationships with both our retailers and loyal fans by creating great tasting, performance-based products that are made with only the highest quality ingredients,” said Doss Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Nutrabolt. “Our continued growth is a testament to C4 Energy successfully delivering on its promise to provide a newer brand of energy that is differentiated both in its functionality and overall consumer experience.”

To further build C4 Energy expansion in the U.S., Nutrabolt announces the appointment of its new Executive Vice President and General Manager of Beverage, Kyle Thomas, to lead sales & strategy efforts for C4 Energy. Thomas joins the company with over 22 years of experience, rooted within the Coca-Cola system, having helped to scale brands like: Honest Tea, Zico, Topo Chico, Hansen’s and Hubert’s. In this new role, Thomas will lead the dedicated beverage sales team and helm the brand’s retail expansion.

“C4 Energy is a legacy powerhouse brand with products that truly deliver results. I am looking forward to being part of the team,” said Kyle Thomas, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Beverage of Nutrabolt. “With 20,000 new doors of distribution gained this year, a larger sales force, and new marketing campaigns, C4 Energy expects to continue leading the new breed of functional energy drinks in 2021 and beyond.”

“Our consumers are loving the C4 Energy product line-up and so many amazing retail partners are placing their trust in our brand to partner with them to build the category, said John Herman, Chief Commercial Officer of Nutrabolt. “As we expand distribution our investments in people will be a critical competitive advantage for us. We are thrilled to welcome Kyle Thomas to the C4 Team. He exemplifies so many of our core values and will make an immediate impact.”

