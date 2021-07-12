Calypso Sees Significant Sales Increase During First-Half Of 2021

Milwaukee, Wis. – Calypso, the originator of the flavored lemonade category, reported a more than 50% sales increase during the first half of 2021. These numbers follow a year of explosive 62% growth in 2020 and come on the heels of a successful 2019 for Calypso, which saw 33% growth and category leading sales velocity in its core line of flavored lemonades.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the outstanding performance in the first and second quarters of 2021. Thanks to the brand’s vibrant, great-tasting products, Calypso experienced record-breaking growth in 2020, and we are thrilled to keep building momentum through the first-half of 2021,” said David Klavsons, chief executive officer of Calypso Lemonade. “This year, we’ve bolstered our distribution network with our new partner, Big Geyser, the largest independent non-alcoholic beverage distributor in the New York area, exceeding our mutual expectations since launch. Additionally, we continue to gain distribution at national retailers, including securing shelf placement at Walmart. Consumers have also responded extremely well to Calypso Light, our zero sugar, five calorie lemonade line, and it now ranks as a top 10 brand in the category.”

Calypso is the fastest turning shelf-stable lemonade brand in the category and holds the number two share position, having gained 4.9 share points year-to-date. The brand has no plans of slowing down and recently expanded its core line with the addition of its newest flavor, Coral Blast Lemonade. This refreshingly delicious cherry variety is made with the same high-quality taste and ingredients the brand is known for, including real lemon bits, real sugar, and natural flavors.

In August, the company is looking forward to celebrating Calypso Lemonade Month with consumers across the nation. The annual celebration of all-things lemonade includes daily social media giveaways hosted by the brand, culminating in one grand prize winner receiving a year’s worth of Calypso lemonade on August 20, National Lemonade Day.

Calypso Lemonades retail for a national average of $1.79 per bottle and are available at retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Kroger, Albertson’s/Safeway, Southeastern Grocers, Food Lion, Wawa and QuikTrip.

To learn more about Calypso’s full portfolio of lemonades and limeades, please visit drinkcalypso.com, or follow Calypso on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Calypso

Calypso Lemonade is the authentic flavored lemonade. The original, and now famous, Calypso Lemonade recipe was created in 1985. Calypso now offers more than a dozen lemonade and limeade combinations – all based on the Original Lemonade recipe. The amazing taste and refreshment profile of Calypso Lemonades is resonating with consumers, resulting in rapid growth and category leading sales velocity across retail channels. Each Calypso flavor is made with a focus on taste and quality, using real lemon or lime bits, real sugar, and natural flavors. All Calypso Light offerings contain zero grams of sugar and only five calories per bottle.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkcalypso.com/