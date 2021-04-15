Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Expands Eastward into Missouri, Ohio and Maine

DENVER, Colo. – The next evolution of drinking with friends has come to the Midwest and East Coast. Keef Brands, founded in 2010 in Boulder, CO as one of the original cannabis-infused beverage companies and now ranked by BDS Analytics as the country’s number one cannabis beverage brand, is proud to announce a major expansion into Missouri, Ohio and Maine. Their products can now be found in seven states across the country and Puerto Rico, with additional markets on schedule to launch this summer.

“Now is a prime time for Keef Brands to make its way across the country and introduce new markets to our revolutionary wave of consumption,” said Keef Brands CEO Travis Tharp. “We set ourselves apart with drinks that taste great and have fast-acting effects – two extremely powerful properties both for those who use cannabis as prescription medicine as well as for adults who consume cannabis for pleasure. Keef brings people together as they connect over the shared experience of enjoying infused drinks.”

Keef Brands’ award-winning portfolio has already earned a loyal customer base in the Western United States, as the company currently offers eight of the top ten-selling cannabis beverages in Colorado as well as two of the ten top-selling in California. Their beverages, formulated with high-quality cannabis extract, include infused versions of classic soda flavors, low calorie options, mocktails and more.

Below is the list of Keef Brands products currently available by state:

Maine:

Keef Classic Original Cola (10 mg THC): previously Keef Cola; the first Keef product to ever be made provides a familiar cola taste that you would find in soda fountains across the country.

Ohio:

Keef Life H20 Strawberry Kiwi (100 mg THC): Designed for more health conscious indulgence, this cannabis flavor-enhanced water has less than 5 calories and 1 gram of sugar per serving. Complete with a built-in, resealable, child-resistant, dosing cap that allows for easy and precise dosing every time. Add Keef Life H2O to your favorite (non-alcoholic) beverage as an enhancement, or enjoy it on its own as a light and refreshing stand-alone beverage.

Missouri:

Keef Classic Original Cola (100 mg THC)

Keef Classic Bubba Kush Root Beer (100 mg THC)

Keef Classic Orange Kush (100mg THC)

Keef Classic Blue Razz (100 mg THC): A blend of raspberry and blueberry flavors, creating the ultimate berry soda.

Your classic grape soda flavor with carefully calculated amounts of sweetness and fizz. Keef Life H20 Strawberry Kiwi (200 mg THC)

Keef Mocktail Lemonade (200 mg THC)

The cachet of cannabis beverages is on the rise, with sales up 40 percent from 2019 to 2020 according to recent Headset data. Less experienced cannabis consumers and medical patients in newly legal markets are turning to beverages as an approachable, familiar way to experience the plant, while others are embracing cannabis beverages as both a social libation and alternative to alcohol.

The expansion follows a benchmark 2020 for Keef Brands, during which the company celebrated its 10th anniversary. 2020 also saw Keef Brands earn the largest year over year growth of beverage market share (by dollars sold) in 2020, according to BDS Analytics, and a partnership with BevCanna to position Keef Brands’ expansion into Canada later this year.

Along with this most recent expansion to Ohio, Maine and Missouri, Keef Brands is widely available at more than 1,000 dispensaries and delivery services in California, Colorado, Arizona, Oklahoma, as well as Puerto Rico. For more information on the full product portfolio and to view the rebranded Keef aesthetic, please visit keefbrands.com.

About Keef Brands

A recognized leader in the cannabis space known for its track record of innovation, taste and consistent quality, Keef Brandsdevelops, produces, and distributes multiple cannabis-infused product lines including Keef Classics, Keef Mocktails, Keef Sparkling H2O, Keef Energy, Keef Life H2O, Keef PAX Pods, Keef Carts and Keef Oil Syringes. This diverse and carefully curated product portfolio continues to be an award-winning brand, including the Westword 2019 Best in Denver Readers’ Choice for Best Edible Company. According to BDS Analytics, Keef is the #1 cannabis beverage brand (by both dollars and units sold) in the United States in 2020 and Keef has seen the largest year over year growth of beverage market share (by dollars sold) in 2020. Founded in Boulder, CO, the company has been at the forefront of innovation around social cannabis product development and education since 2010. The brand is currently available in seven states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Maine, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, as well as Puerto Rico. Follow Keef Brands on Instagram and Facebook.

For More Information:

https://keefbrands.com/