Circle Announces SQF Certification

Indianapolis, IN – Circle, known for its kombucha and sparkling collagen water, is pleased to announce that the company has achieved Safe Quality Food (SQF) Edition 9 Certification (Level 3) for Food Safety and Food Quality.

The Safe Quality Food (SQF) Program is a rigorous and credible food safety and quality program that is recognized by retailers, brand owners, and food service providers world-wide. Recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), the SQF family of food safety and quality codes are designed to meet industry, customer, and regulatory requirements for all sectors of the food supply chain.

Circle manufactures their organic kombucha line and newly reformed sparkling collagen water line within its newly certified production facility. Circle also offers a full suite of contract manufacturing services. “Manufacturing with a focus on food safety and food quality was already in Circle’s DNA. Achieving this certification is a nice validation of our focus and commitment” says Kendal Rosenbaum, Food Safety and Quality Assurance Specialist, Circle. “Our goal is to create systems to ensure that every ingredient and product is as safe as possible and of the highest possible quality. Consumers want and deserve safe, quality food, and it is our responsibility as manufacturers to do everything in our power to deliver just that. We are committed to minimizing risks from the moment ingredients arrive at our warehouse, all the way to when it reaches a consumer’s hand.”

“Three years ago we set off on a roadmap to achieve SQF Certification, which is the World-Class standard for our industry,” said Matt Whiteside, CEO, Circle. “The roadmap challenged us in many ways. It encouraged us to look at processes and problems that were previously hidden. It forced us to have uncomfortable, yet necessary, discussions, such as disaster recovery and business continuity planning. It opened our eyes to our unique strengths and also our unique weaknesses. Achieving this certification is a proud moment.”

Circle is a vertically-integrated, better-for-you beverage brand built on the pillars of health, taste, community, and environment. Circle prioritizes health and taste in each of its products, offering a refreshingly flavorful Fizz With Benefits™. Its state-of-the-art Indianapolis facilities include sustainable production processes to minimize the environmental impact of beverage production, including cutting-edge water treatment technology to minimize waste water. All these components help Circle fulfill its mission of helping people find balance and feel good, one drink at a time.

