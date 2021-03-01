Circle Beverage Expands Into Four New States

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Circle’s better-for-you-beverages are now available throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, Missouri and Tennessee. This expansion is made possible with several distribution partners throughout the aforementioned states. These new markets can enjoy two of the Midwest-based company’s functional beverage lines, including Circle Kombucha and recently-released Circle Sparkling Protein.

Circle Kombucha is a fizzy, flavorful, fermented tea drink that is packed with gut-healthy probiotics. It’s made with all natural, certified organic ingredients and minimal sugar, making this a tastefully balanced drink that’s gluten-free and vegan-friendly. Circle Kombucha is brewed the traditional way – always raw, never pasteurized. Its core flavors include Ginger Lemon, Pomegranate, Peach Blossom and Mango Turmeric, while new rotating flavors premier seasonally.

Circle Sparkling Protein is the light, bubbly and refreshing way to get protein, without all the sugar. It’s packed with 20 grams of collagen peptides (double that of any similar products), 0-2 grams of sugar and 99 calories. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body and it promotes full-body health, including skin, joint, bone, muscle, and heart. Circle Sparkling Protein is available in Watermelon Thyme, Lemon Mint, Vanilla Pear and Raspberry Hibiscus.

“We are very grateful to be expanding at a time that has been unprecedentedly challenging,” said Circle Beverage CEO Matt Whiteside. “Our mission at Circle is to help people find balance and feel good, one drink at a time. Between virtual learning, working-from-home and a global pandemic, we’re all seeking balance and goodness within the chaos. We are hopeful that Circle’s presence in these new regions can be a part of that balance.”

