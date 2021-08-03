Cruise Beverage Partners With ShowMe Beverages

CHICAGO, Ill.– Cruise Beverage has partnered with ShowMe Beverages to bring their lineup to Missouri, beginning in August 2021. Cruise Beverage will be sending their full lineup of nitro infused craft CBD beverages and will be available statewide in cans and draft, as applicable.

Signing with ShowMe Beverages deepens the brand’s presence in the Midwest with state-wide coverage in Missouri. Cruise Beverage will begin rolling out in Missouri at the end of the month, mainly at regional grocery store chains, independent markets and liquor stores. Launch events will take place later in August with details to be announced.

“You are only as successful as your distribution partners,” said Brian Post, CEO at Cruise Beverage. “This sets us up to be a leader in the Midwest. Missouri is the 3rd state to see Cruise Beverage’s distribution, expanding our footprint deep into the Midwest craft CBD drink culture.” To check out the states in which Cruise Beverage is available, visit drinkcruise.com.

About Cruise Beverage

Cruise Beverage was founded in 2019 by two Chicago natives with expertise in beverage compliance and formulation. The partners combined have developed hundreds of beverages for major brands and wanted to bring a “Craft” process to CBD beverages. At Cruise Beverage we only use all-natural and organic ingredients and nitrogen infused water in our brewing process. The result is a nitro infused craft CBD beverage containing no sugar, no fat, gluten free and only 16 carbs with a smooth, creamy taste.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkcruise.com