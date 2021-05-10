Death Wish Coffee Co. Releases World’s Strongest Latte

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Death Wish Coffee Co., makers of the World’s Strongest Coffee, have released their latest ready-to-drink product line extension:the first-ever World’s Strongest Latte.

The Upstate New York-based company has spent the last two years perfecting its recipe for the World’s Strongest Latte, making sure it packed the highly caffeinated punch Death Wish Coffee has become known for, and only using the most high- quality organic ingredients.

Death Wish Coffee’s latte contains 300 milligrams of caffeine per 8-ounce can— triple the strength of your average cup of coffee—and is made with USDA Certified Organic ingredients. With a strong yet smooth and indulgent taste, consumers can take this grab-and-go drink with them anywhere to fuel even their busiest days.

“It took a long time for us to get it exactly the way we wanted it, but the final product was worth the wait,” said Eric Donovan, vice president of business development. “The World’s Strongest Latte is ready just in time for the start of summer. Sales of ready to-drink beverages typically start spiking during May as the weather gets warmer and consumers are looking for a sweet and more refreshing way to caffeinate their day.”

The ready-to-drink market was valued at $22.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $42.36 billion by 2021, according to Nielsen. This is the fastest-growing segment in the retail coffee market and the fastest-growing nonalcoholic beverage product, as consumers become more health-conscious, according to Mintel. Gen Z consumers—born between 1995 and 2007—are the primary ready-to-drink coffee audience, with 46 percent reporting that they’ve consumed ready-to-drink coffee.

Globally, the ready-to-drink market was valued at $22.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $42.36 billion by 2021, according to Nielsen. To fuel to this rapidly growing industry, and after fielding hundreds of requests from current customers, Death Wish Coffee spent more than two years researching and developing a highly caffeinated ready-to drink-line that’s made with only natural and organic ingredients.

“We take great pride in being a customer-centric business,” Mike Pilkington, chief operating officer, said. “Our latte offering was born through listening to our customers tell us what they want, and we have delivered in a big—300 mg of caffeine—way.”

Rumors of the new product launch leaked to the public during a St. Patrick’s Day live stream with the Dropkick Murphys, where the band shared how much they enjoyed the latte. After airing to Death Wish Coffee customers, the company decided to open the Latte sale a couple of weeks before the official launch without any supporting marketing efforts. There was overwhelmingly positive response, with a 4.9-star rating on Amazon and the Death Wish Coffee website.

The World’s Strongest Latte is the third ready-to-drink product the company has released to date. In 2019, the company released an Unsweetened Black Cold Brew and a Slightly Sweetened Black Cold brew—both of which also pack 300 milligrams of caffeine per 8-ounce can. All three cans are made with all-natural ingredients and are certified USDA Organic.

“The challenge of producing a great-tasting product while embracing the necessity for it to be the strongest and figuring out how to accomplish this organically is no small task,” Steve Frania, vice president of sales, said.” I couldn’t be prouder of the

product and the experience our customers will have when they take their first of many sips. The World’s Strongest Latte adds an indulgent option to our ready-to-drink line while bolstering the premium brand Death Wish Coffee has become.”

Product details:

Made with USDA certified organic ingredients.

Available in 12 and 24 packs for purchase online.

Each can contains 300 mg of caffeine.

Each can contains 170 calories.

This product contains milk but does not need to be refrigerated until can is

opened.

About Death Wish Coffee Co.

The World’s Strongest Coffee was born out of a void. In 2012, Mike Brown’s caffeinated curiosities landed him at the bottom of a rabbit hole, searching for a new frontier in an industry he loved. With a passion grown in his original coffee shop in Saratoga Springs, NY—Mike doubled-down on what he knew best and created something needed, not only by his active community, but by everyone. He searched far and wide for the best beans, perfected a unique roasting technique, and Death Wish Coffee, the World’s Strongest Coffee, was born. Always SQF certified, Fair Trade and USDA Certified Organic. Now, Death Wish Coffee is sold online and in more than 14,000 stores nationwide. For more information, visit deathwishcoffee.com.

