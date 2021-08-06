Death Wish Coffee Company Brews Up A New Website

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Death Wish Coffee Company, creators of the World’s Strongest Coffee, launched a fresh, new website to better serve their loyal customers and support their overall growth. The Upstate New York-based cult brand dared to make their online shopping experience as bold and iconic as their coffee. To ensure that their loyal coffee drinkers get the same high from e-commerce as they do from coffee beans, the company took on a comprehensive site redesign that spanned well over a year.

It was a project that had been on the company’s radar for a long time. According to Thomas Dragonette, senior art director, “I’ve been with Death Wish Coffee for 6 years now. We have had the same site for those 6 years, constantly fixing problems with band-aids or adding apps to try and make our customer experience the best we could, with the resources and team we had at the time. We finally were able to take this thing into surgery and get it fixed up right.” And getting it right is exactly what the highly caffeinated team was dead set on doing.

While the entire planet paused during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Death Wish Coffee found a way to pivot. The silver lining to designing a website while running a coffee company during 2020? The Death Wish Coffee team was able to learn even more about their community needs—to troubleshoot and streamline online shopping, shipping and customer care during the middle of a literal nightmare. The mission was crystal clear: Create a site that somehow measures up to the insanely high standards of their premium coffee. The site not only provides a seamless shopping experience for new customers buying their first bag or coffee subscribers looking to update their subscription, but also showcases the cult classic mugs, tees and scroll-stopping blogs people crave as much as the caffeine.

Creating a more efficient way to shop—one that could be enjoyed by any of their coffee drinkers, including the team themselves—was a non-negotiable goal with the redesign. “We started this project believing we’re at the precipice of the e-commerce renaissance, likely bringing all retail infrastructure under a microscope. So, we developed a sustainable foundation that will give us the creative flexibility to rethink and ideally redefine future direct-to-consumer norms,” Will Critcher, director of ecommerce, stated.

The site is most obviously a one-stop online shop for the World’s Strongest Coffee, but it is also a resource for learning about all things coffee, and for connecting with the Death Wish Coffee brand and the team who creates it. “This is an opportunity to showcase the brand to the world,” Mike Brown, founder and chief executive officer, said. “The new website is the first impression for many who are checking us out for the first time. If it takes them to the next step on the Death Wish Coffee journey, I’ll be happy.” A pinnacle user experience was paramount to the entire redesign, but so was maintaining a sense of community that has been with the company since their inception in 2012.

May we be so bold as to call it the World’s Strongest Website? We just did.

ABOUT DEATH WISH COFFEE CO.

Good things start small. Mike Brown brought his bold idea for the World’s Strongest Coffee to life in 2012—seeking a stronger coffee for his local community. He searched far and wide for the world’s best beans, perfected a unique roasting technique and Death Wish Coffee Company was born. What started as a few employees packing orders in the basement of a quaint coffee shop is now Amazon’s #1 “Most Wished For” coffee and can be found in over 14,000 stores nationwide. Death Wish Coffee Company is committed to sustainability, and our Dark Roast, Medium Roast and Valhalla Java coffees are always Fair Trade + USDA Certified Organic. For more information, visit deathwishcoffee.com.

For More Information:

https://www.deathwishcoffee.com