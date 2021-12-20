Ekos Closes $21 Million Series B To Digitally Connect The Craft Supply Chain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Ekos, the leading business management software for craft beverage businesses, has closed a $21 million Series B funding round led by growth equity firm Catalyst Investors with participation from existing investors Noro-Moseley Partners.

Ekos was the first software solution created specifically with craft producers in mind. Historically, craft businesses relied on manual record-keeping and disconnected systems, which are time-consuming and difficult to navigate. Since 2014, Ekos has provided software solutions that drive efficiencies, streamline communication and give business owners better insights.

Ekos is the number one choice for business management software, serving nearly 2,000 businesses on six continents. 2021 was the company’s most successful year to date, with strong revenue growth and the launch of Ekos Order Hub.

“We see significant potential in the craft industry, but there are currently many disjointed systems and a lack of comprehensive analytics. Ekos’s mission is to connect the supply chain and give business owners the visibility and insights they need to grow,” said Kapil Desai, Partner at Catalyst Investors. “With a stronghold on inventory management data from craft producers, Ekos is uniquely positioned to build the technology that propels the industry forward.”

“Ekos is building a new category of business management software that digitizes the craft supply chain. We are enabling an open and connected platform with the craft producer at the center,” said Ekos CEO Josh McKinney. “Our technology will break down silos and digitally connect suppliers, producers, distributors and end consumers. We empower business owners by giving them unprecedented access to analytics and benchmarking data so they can make better decisions to grow their businesses.”

Ekos doubled in size this year with key hires across all teams. With the new capital, the company plans to accelerate innovation, strengthen its existing platform and forge industry-leading partnerships. To learn more about what it’s like to work at Ekos and check out current job openings, visit goekos.com/careers.

