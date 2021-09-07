Essential Elements Nutrition Launches Apple Cider Vinegar Hydration Sticks

LOS ANGELES — Essential Elements(Ee) – the premium, affordable and science-backed sports nutrition brand – announced the launch of their Apple Cider Vinegar-Infused Hydration Sticks, designed to replenish electrolytes and provide immune support. Available in three palate-pleasing, fruit-centric flavors, Ee’s hydration sticks are now available at online channels nationwide.

“Simply put, electrolytes – like sodium, chloride and potassium – are water-attracting salts and must be consumed in a careful balance,” said Ziv Haklili, Founder of Ee. “Too much salt can be harmful, but without enough salty electrolytes, the body cannot absorb water efficiently. Our hydration sticks were formulated with this in mind to provide the perfect balance in a format that actually tastes good.”

Each stick contains Apple Cider Vinegar with naturally-occurring electrolytes that – milliliter per milliliter – perform as well as a commercial sport drinks for endurance activity performance. Added electrolytes in the form of sodium, chloride, and potassium are responsible for supporting different functions in the body. Plus, vitamin C that is buffered with chloride, potassium, and calcium creates a readily available, comfortable absorption without digestive discomfort.

Unlike many sports drinks that mask the saltiness of electrolytes with an abundance of sugar, Ee’s careful formulation of Apple Cider Vinegar combined with essential minerals has zero sugar and provides the necessary electrolytes without nonessential calories. Ee’s science-backed formulation is ideal for quickly replenishing water and electrolyte loss resulting from exercise, sweating, heat and more.

Flavor profiles include Blue Raspberry Lemonade, Watermelon Cucumber, and Yuzu Lime. Each flavor and variety packs retail for $44.99 for a 24-pack. To learn more about Essential Elements and their full range of products, visit ee.fit.

ABOUT ESSENTIAL ELEMENTS

Essential Elements specializes in manufacturing premium and affordable dietary and wellness supplements. Always science-based from clinically studied, premium, raw ingredients, Essential Elements delivers high potency products that are affordable, natural, safe and effective. Targeted testing and well controlled manufacturing processes allows them to consistently produce quality products you can trust. For more information, visit ee.fit or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

