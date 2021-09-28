Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run

Grab your wand, brush off your robe and hop on your broom! Flying Cauldron, a non-alcoholic butterscotch cream soda from Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), proudly announces its sponsorship of The Wizard Run – a series of 1M, 5K and virtual runs/walks that take entrants through a magical journey filled with wizardly sights, sounds and even a detour through a magical alley, which includes an augmented virtual reality experience.

The first run/walk will kick off on October 2nd in Joplin, Missouri with a secondary event taking place on October 23rd in Springfield, Missouri. Wizard enthusiasts across the United States are also encouraged to participate virtually. Offering a spellbinding race experience like no other, participants will be awarded a unique finisher medal at the finish line and receive a bewitching race kit featuring a one-of-a-kind event t-shirt, custom wand, and an out-of-this-world Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer.

“Our NEW! 16 oz. Flying Cauldron is the perfect on-the-go spellbound beverage to sponsor this year’s Wizard Run,” shared Lindsay Martin, VP of Marketing at Reed’s Inc. “Our creamy butterscotch brew is sure to bring joy to runners, families, and kids of all ages as they embark on this magical adventure, and we can’t wait to cheer all participants as they cross the finish line with a tall can of Flying Cauldron.”

To celebrate, Flying Cauldron is brewing up an enchanting giveaway in partnership with The Wizard Run, providing one lucky sorcerer the opportunity to win a year-supply of Butterscotch Beer as well as a free entry to the run/walk. Through November 14th, magic-obsessed consumers nationwide are invited to enter The Wizard Run sweepstakes at flyingcauldron.com/wizard-run for a chance to win.

Shipping nationwide, Flying Cauldron products are available on Amazon or directly on the Flying Cauldron Website flyingcauldron.com/shop-cans/. For more information about Flying Cauldron, please visit flyingcauldron.com/. Follow Flying Cauldron on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Reed’s Inc.

Reed’s Inc. is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed’s Inc. is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s, Virgil’s and Flying Cauldron brand names. The company’s beverages are now sold in over 40,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America’s #1 name in all-natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules, ginger shots, and ginger candies. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero sugar segment with its proprietary, all-natural sweetener system.

Virgil’s is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great-tasting, bold-flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine or GMOs.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com, virgils.com, and flyingcauldron.com.

About The Wizard Run

The Wizard Run started in 2018 out of sheer love for all things witches and wizards! When we hosted the inaugural Wizard Run in Joplin, MO, our goal was to bring a little magic into the city and provide a means for all magical loving people to come together and celebrate their love of the fantastical. Having had such an amazing experience in Joplin, we decided to take the magic on the road and bring races to other cities across the Midwest and East Coast.

For More Information:

https://flyingcauldron.com/wizard-run/