Frey Farms Names New President of Beverage

Frey Farms announced that Debbie Wildrick has been appointed the new President of their Beverage Division, Orchardville, LLC.

Wildrick is an experienced sales, marketing, and operations executive with over 30 years in the consumer-packaged goods industry. She has held leadership roles in Fortune 500 companies, including 7-Eleven, Inc. and Tropicana North America (PepsiCo), and several early-stage and start-up brands. She has joined Frey Farms at an exciting time.

“Debbie’s record and expertise in the beverage industry is widely respected. We are so excited to announce her new role as President of our Beverage Division,” said Sarah Frey, CEO and Founder of The Frey Companies. “She will further our mission to bring natural and healthy products fresh from our farms to families everywhere.”

Wildrick’s extensive experience and knowledge regarding consumer needs and trends will benefit the company’s two beverage brands, Tsamma Watermelon Juice and Sarah’s Homegrown Agua Frescas, as they continue to improve and expand.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this team,” said Wildrick. “We have a great opportunity to build our fresh juices into national brands bringing healthy beverages to consumers across the US.”

