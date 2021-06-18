G FUEL And The World’s Biggest YouTuber, PewDiePie, Launch “Yuzu Slash” Energy Drink

NEW YORK, N.Y. – G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports, announced its new “Yuzu Slash” flavor is now available to buy at gfuel.com. G FUEL created the flavor in partnership with Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg — a famous Swedish gamer and the world’s most popular YouTuber with over 110 million subscribers and over 27 billion views on the platform to date.

31-year-old PewDiePie created his YouTube channel in 2010 and gained fame for his hilarious “Let’s Plays” of popular video games such as Minecraft and Amnesia: The Dark Descent. As PewDiePie’s channel grew in popularity over the years, he expanded into producing various types of content, including comedy sketches, reaction videos, parody music videos, and news recaps. PewDiePie became the most-subscribed-to YouTube channel in the world in 2013, and in 2019 he became the first individual YouTuber to achieve the 100 million YouTube subscribers milestone.

Everything from G FUEL Yuzu Slash’s energizing citrus taste to its cyber futuristic packaging featuring PewDiePie donning samurai armor is symbolic of PewDiePie’s energy, love of the unique yuzu fruit, and admiration of Japanese culture.

G FUEL Yuzu Slash is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. G FUEL Yuzu Slash is the second flavor that G FUEL and PewDiePie have co-developed and launched, with the first being the eponymous and lingonberry-tasting “PewDiePie” flavor.

“We’re very thankful to collaborate with Felix and expand our successful G FUEL PewDiePie product line to include the unique and refreshing Yuzu Slash. It’s the perfect sequel,” said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan.

G FUEL Yuzu Slash is now available for sale in 40-serving tubs and limited-edition collector’s boxes, which include one 40-serving Yuzu Slash tub and one 16 oz Yuzu Slash shaker cup, at gfuel.com/pages/pewdiepie. Be sure to also keep an eye out for a Yuzu Slash version of G FUEL’s powdered hydration formula launching in July.

ABOUT G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered hydration formula, edible energy crystals, and sparkling hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry. With over 270,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry’s largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of PewDiePie, FaZe Clan, NoisyButters, NICKMERCS, Luminosity Gaming, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Logic, Roman Atwood, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, The Tetris Company, RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

