Gallery: July’s Latest RTD Cocktails

The ready-to-drink category continues to expand with line extensions from brands such as Barbox and Avana and debuts into the category from distilleries including Tom’s Town and Midnight Moon. Check out the gallery for the latest tequila-infused cocktails, notable cocktailer collaborations and brand debuts.

Avana Avana Sparkling cocktail maker Avana introduced two new tequila-based offerings this month: The Margarita and The Paloma. The canned cocktails are made with fruit juices and organic Blanco Tequila and contain 90 calories each. The Margarita and The Paloma are available in 12 oz cans (4.5% ABV) in single flavor and variety formats in 2-packs of eight cans ($37.98), 3-packs of 12 cans ($55.19), 4-packs of 16 cans ($68.99) and 6-packs of 24 cans ($99.84).

Barbox Barbox Barbox added Margarita and Gin Lemonade flavors to its existing lineup of RTD cocktails. The new beverages are packaged in the brand’s eco-friendly “bag-in-a-box” containing 14 servings of 4 oz. each per box. Barbox’s Margarita and Gin Lemonade varieties are available for a suggested retail price of $24.99.

Monaco Cocktails Monaco Cocktails Monaco Cocktails expanded its portfolio of spirit-based canned cocktails with a Tequila Sun Crush flavored variety. Tequila Sun Crush is a sparling expression made with agave tequila and orange. The new canned cocktail is available at convenience stores nationwide for $2.50 per 12 oz. can (9% ABV).

BeTini Spirits BeTini Spirits RTD cocktail brand BeTini Spirits introduced a smaller format for its flagship flavors: Pink Cranberry Vodka Martini, Margarita, Lemon Drop and Tropical Sunset Rum Cocktail. BeTini minis contain 200 calories per bottle and are available in 4-packs of 200 ml bottles for $18.99 in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Rhode Island.

LiveWire Cocktail Co. LiveWire Cocktail Co. Holy Tyger is the second bottled cocktail release from LiveWire Cocktail Co. created in collaboration with author of Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails, Shannon Mustipher. Holy Tyger is a whiskey sour made with Straight bourbon, Rockey's Liqueur, coconut, lime and Jamaican #1 Bitters. The cocktail is available in a 375 ml bottle for a suggested retail price of $19.99 at liquor stores in Texas, California, New York and New Jersey.

Midnight Moon Midnight Moon North Carolina-based moonshine distillery Midnight Moon released two canned cocktails this month: Lightning Lemonade and Watermelon. The sparkling expressions are made with the brand’s grain-neutral moonshine and bottled at 8% ABV in 335 ml cans.

PLUME & PETAL PLUME & PETAL Bacardi Limited introduced the Plume & Petal brand with a line of spritz cocktails in Peach, Lemon and Cucumber flavors. The new canned cocktails are made with vodka and contain 100 calories per 335 ml can (4.5% ABV). Plume & Petal spritz are available in single flavor 4-packs for a suggested retail price of $12.99 and a multi-flavor 6-pack for $17.99.

Tom's Town Tom's Town Kansas City-based distillery Tom’s Town debuted a line of canned cocktails in four flavors: Elderflower Lime Gin, Grapefruit Clove Gin, Lemon Gin Collins and Strawberry Mint Vodka. The cocktails are available in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans for a suggested retail price of $13.99 at liquor stores across Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma.