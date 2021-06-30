Gallery: June’s New Products

June saw plenty of innovation in the functional beverage category with many notable releases in the cannabis and hemp infused beverage space from brands such as Fable, Aurora Elixirs, VYBES and more. Check out this month’s gallery for the latest hemp cocktails, probiotic drinks, immunity-boosting beverages and brand debuts.

Acid League Acid League Acid League launched a line of Living Tonic apple cider vinegars containing ingredients such as sea buckthorn berry, chaga and Manuka honey. The tonic is available in Passion Fruit Oolong, Coffee Chaga Maple and Vanilla Manuka Spice flavors and are sold online in three-bottle kits that contain 10 shots per bottle for $49 on a subscription basis or for $59 for a one-time purchase.

House of Saka House of Saka Cannabis brand House of Saka launched a non-alcoholic sparkling Chardonnay cannabis-infused mimosa. The mimosa is flavored with orange peel and nectarine and is available in 6.3 oz. bottles at select dispensaries across California.

Aurora Elixirs Aurora Elixirs Aurora Elixirs and Artet teamed up to launch the limited-edition, sparkling hemp aperitif Mediterranean Citrus & Chamomile. This non-psychoactive, zero-proof beverage is flavored with grapefruit, coriander, orange peel and oak. Each 6.7 oz. bottle contains 25 calories and 6 grams of sugar and is available online in a four-pack for $20.

OEM OEM As part of the new company’s range of Japanese-inspired cold remedies, OEM introduced a hemp and vitamin-infused electrolyte drink containing L-theanine and CBD. OEM products are made with natural ingredients and are allergen free.

Klondike Klondike Klondike added Sit Back & Strawberry to its existing milkshake line of Wind Down & Chocolate and Chill Out & Vanilla. The shakes are packaged in 6.7 oz. pouches that contain 110 calories per pouch and are available on GoPuff, Amazon Fresh and Instacart in a six-pack for a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Wild Tonic Wild Tonic Kombucha company Wild Tonic added a Rosemary Lemon flavor to its existing line of jun kombuchas. Rosemary Lemon contains 40 calories and is available in a 16 oz. bottle for $4.09.

Iconic Protein Iconic Protein Iconic Protein introduced Keto Collagen Coffee to its protein powder portfolio. The product is made with MCT Oil, adaptogens such as Lion’s Mane and Reishi mushrooms and contains 0 grams of sugar. Keto Collagen Coffee is available for $34.99 per 8 oz. tub.

MTN Dew MTN Dew MTN Dew has added two new flavors – Baja Punch, Baja Flash – to its Baja tropical line. The new items are available in 20 oz. bottles for $1.99.

C4 Energy C4 Energy Through a partnership with Austin FC Major League Soccer, C4 Energy added a limited edition Mango Lime flavor. C4 Energy Mango Lime will be available all season at Austin FC’s new stadium and at select retailers in Austin and San Antonio for $29.99 for a 12-pack of 16 oz. cans.

Reeds Inc. Reeds Inc. Reeds introduced two new zero sugar Ginger Ale Mocktails: Shirley Tempting and Transfusion. The mocktails have 2,000 mg of ginger, zero calories and are certified ketogenic-friendly. Shirley Tempting is cherry and pomegranate flavored while Transfusion is grape flavored. Both products are available at retailers such as Sprouts, Ingles, Meijer and Fresh Thyme for $30 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans.

CannaCraft CannaCraft Cannabis manufacturer CannaCraft launched the women-focused sparkling beverage line Gem + Jane which contains cannabinoids such as THCV, Delta-8 THC and CBD. The sparkling beverage comes in flavors such as Elderflower Pear, Lemon Blueberry Lavender, and Strawberry Hibiscus that contain up to 4 mg of THC and up to 2 mg of CBD. The Gem + Jane line is available exclusively at Sweet Flower dispensary locations throughout greater Los Angeles for $6 per 12 oz. can.

Special Leaf Special Leaf San Antonio-based tea company Special Leaf debuted its Heavenly Hibiscus flavor this month containing hibiscus, blueberry and mint. Special Leaf teas are made from olive leaves and are also available in Keep It Simple, Pomberry and When Life Gives You Lemons flavors. The 12 oz. bottles are available in a six-pack for $16.50.

Fable Fable Cannabis-infused beverage brand Fable debuted with four THC and CBD cocktails: Night Flight, Hive Society, Best Zest and Into the Woods. Flavor profiles in this line range from peach and white oak to cucumber, blackberry and hibiscus. Fable cannabis cocktails contain 25 calories, 5 grams of sugar, 4 mg of THC and 2 mg of CBD per serving and are available in dispensaries, lounges and on delivery platforms across California.

Gatorade Gatorade In honor of the heavyweight legend known as “The Greatest,” Gatorade has launched its limited edition Muhammad Ali Capsule Collection bottles featuring fight posters from Ali’s storied career on Orange, Lemon Lime, Glacier Cherry, Glacier Freeze, Cool Blue and Fruit Punch flavors. The bottles also have a QR code for consumers to scan for a chance to win apparel from the Gatorade x Muhammad Ali Capsule Collection.

Cheribundi Cheribundi Cheribundi expanded its performance beverage line with an immunity boosting product containing tart cherry juice, Echinacea and B vitamins. The immunity drink is available at retailers nationwide such as Kroger, Publix, and Walmart for $27 per 12-pack of 8 oz. bottles.

KeVita KeVita Kevita expanded its probiotic portfolio with a line of shots in three flavors: Beet Lemon, Blueberry Mint and Turmeric Ginger. The probiotic shots contain KeVita’s water kefir culture, 3 grams of prebiotic fiber per bottle and are available at select retailers nationwide and online for $2.98.

Cloud Water Cloud Water CBD beverage brand Cloud Water launched a new hemp-free Immunity line with flavors including Blood Orange & Coconut, Blackberry, Lemon & Rosemary and Grapefruit, Mint & Basil, with 20 calories in each 12 oz can. Cloud Water Immunity is available for purchase in a 12-pack for $39.95.

ZYN ZYN Functional beverage brand ZYN introduced a line of Daily Wellness Drink Mixes in four flavors: Strawberry Yuzu, Blackberry Dragon Fruit, Passion Fruit Lemonade and Mango Pomegranate. The electrolyte powders contain 10 calories per stick and are available for $29.99 per 20 sticks.

Mad Tasty Mad Tasty Hemp-infused sparkling water brand Mad Tasty this month launched a line of 2 oz wellness shots containing 50 mg of hemp extract each. The shots are available in two flavors – Citrus Elderberry and Mango Ginger – and are made with ingredients such as elderberry, echinacea, propolis resin and Vitamin C. Mad Tasty Wellness shots are available for $60 per 12-pack.

Sparkling Ice Sparkling Ice Talking Rain Beverage Co. expanded its Sparkling Ice portfolio with three new canned superfruit beverages. Sparkling Ice Superfruit comes in Strawberry Dragon Fruit, Blueberry Acai and Prickly Pear Lemonade flavors. The drinks contain 5 calories, vitamins B, C and D and will be available in 12 oz. cans at select St. Louis area retailers.

Corsa Corsa Corsa released a line of hydration tonics in Orange Spritz, Ginger Hibiscus and Heritage Cola flavors. The sparkling plant-based performance drink is made with a coconut water base and is available for purchase for $48 per 12-pack of 8 oz cans.

Laird Laird Expanding its plant-based dairy portfolio, Laird Superfood introduced new Aloha Oat & Macadamia Nut creamer and powdered milk offerings. Both products come in a shelf-stable, powdered format made from a base of oats and macadamia nuts. Both products retail for $9.95 with the creamer packaged in an 8 oz. pouch and the milk in 6.8 oz. pouch.

Virgil's Virgil's Beverage brand Virgil’s expanded its zero-sugar line with the addition of Grapefruit, Dr. Better and Ginger Ale sodas. The new zero sugar flavors are available in 12-packs of 12 oz. cans for $30.

VYBES VYBES LA-based VYBES added Blackbear Hibiscus to its functional beverage portfolio. Blackbear Hibiscious is made with hibiscus tea, cold-pressed blackberry juice, clove and cinnamon and contains 25 mg of hemp CBD, 5 grams of sugar and 25 calories in each bottle.