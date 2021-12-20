H2 Beverages Introduces Two New Hydrogen RTD Products

PLANO, Texas – H2 Beverages, Inc. announced today two new additions to its line-up of hydrogen-infused beverages. These two new flavors will join H2Bev’s original patent pending hydrogen-infused beverage, Hydro Shot Lemon-Lime.

Hydro Shot is a hydrogen-infused performance and wellness drink that has been under testing and development for more than two years. Hydro Shot has demonstrated a range of benefits which includes increased sports performance, reduced inflammation, and enhanced focus and alertness.

With an ability to infuse ultra-pure hydrogen gas at consistent stable levels, H2Bev expects the innovations to continue.

About H2Bev

H2Beverages, Inc. is a beverage manufacturer based in Plano, Texas. The company employs its proprietary hydrogen-infusion to produce beverages for its own H2Bev brand. The products are packaged in 8.4 fl. oz. can and can be purchased on-line.