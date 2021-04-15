Hellowater Launches ‘Defense Powered by CYTO+’ Line

CHICAGO, Ill. — How do you supercharge your own Defense system? Introducing hellowater Defense Powered by CYTO+.

Hellowater Defense Powered by CYTO + is a game changing patented technology. CYTO+ creates a shield against incoming toxins by working with and bolstering our primary chemical processing engine, Cytochrome P450. When you are stressed, hydration and beneficials are crucial for maintaining the health of your immune system. hellowater Defense Powered by CYTO+ is our crafted blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and beneficial botanicals that provides everyday support of your immune system. CYTO+ bolsters P450 to target and eliminate toxins in the body, in particular, those that have evaded the body’s natural defenses and taken up residence in your cells.

Hellowater Defense Powered by CYTO+ is the most advanced state-of-the-art patented technology in consumer-packaged goods. It enlists the contribution of a combination of natural products to fortify the natural architecture of the enzyme complex by working in synergy with your bodies existing chemical defense systems. CYTO+ aligns our innate defense mechanisms.

We make our bodies stronger by recharging our natural defense mechanisms inside every cell. Inherently, our bodies have superb processing factories, so we work in synergy with our existing processes, rather than working against nature.

How does hellowater Defense Powered by CYTO+ help?

Hellowater Defense Powered by CYTO+ boosts and recharges P450 making it more effective in transforming and eliminating toxins. It shores up the structure of P450 to improve natural metabolism.

The P450 workload is heavy and constant. It always needs recharging and replenishing, day and night. Hellowater Defense Powered by CYTO+ provides this replenishment. It helps keep the system operating at greater efficiency and therefore aids in removing more of the harmful chemicals that we are exposed to.

The Benefit

The body is healthier when it has less toxins residing in it. You simply feel better when you are under less stress. You have more energy and that gives you a higher degree of clarity and focus. You can feel the difference and, indeed in many cases, see the difference. As more toxins are eliminated from the body. You feel like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders.

You may not have known that you were chemically stressed, but after CYTO+, it will be no wonder why you feel so uplifted. You don’t know how well you should feel until you actually do!

“We have built hellowater Defense Powered by CYTO+ to work in synergy with our bodies naturally evolved processes and mechanisms. We have targeted the architecture of the Cytochrome P450 enzyme complex to assist in the body’s chemical defense system to both recognize and process out harmful xenobiotics (toxins),” said Dr. Arthur Nonomura, Ph.D.

“We’re launching hellowater defense on hellowater.com because we believe our loyal customers are really going to resonate with the product and it is a place for more education on the Cytochrome P450 defense system and how hellowater defense builds a shield for that system,” Bushkie said. “On the road map we see a lot of growth is going to come from our e-comm platform.

Hellowater Defense is our crafted blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and beneficial botanicals that provides everyday support of your immune system. Hellowater Defense contains 0 sugar, 0 calories per 16 oz. bottle and comes in three inspiring flavors: SHIELD – Cherry Lime, PROTECT – Lemonade Fusion, and DEFEND – Watermelon.