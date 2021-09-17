HighBridge Premium Cannabis Signs Production Contract with Lakewood Libations & Tinley’s

SANTA ANA, Calif. — HighBridge Premium Cannabis is pleased to announce the recent signing of a Beverage Production Agreement with Lakewood Libations of Malibu, CA. Under the terms of the Agreement, Lakewood will produce and Co-Pack the HighBridge line of THC infused beverages at its Tinley’s plant in Long Beach, California.

‘We are thrilled to be working with Lakewood Libations & Tinley’s (drinktinley.com) at their state of the art facility in Long Beach, California,” HighBridge Spokesperson Vicky Hunter. “Our team has worked hard to find the right partner for production of our Premium Recreational THC Infused Beverages. With their experience and facilities, they are “service ready” for our product line. This was the logical and right choice!”

“We could not be more pleased to have HighBridge join the Tinley’s family,” said Rick Gillis, CEO of Lakewood Libations & spokesman for Tinley’s. “We are convinced that HighBridge will be an industry leader with its outstanding line of THC Infused Beverages.”

First on the production schedule is HighBridge’s HigherLove (The Aphrodisiac Shot). An industry “first”, developed in conjunction with our Lab Partner, Ocean Blue Innovations in Hermosa Beach (oceanblueinnovation.com). The HigherLove raspberry/mint aphrodisiac shot contains 5mg of THC in a 2oz bottle, with a variety of aphrodisiac herbs, botanicals, and other exotic ingredients. Within the next several months, HighBridge and Tinley’s will bring the remaining THC infused HighBridge product line; Bavaria beverages, Botanical Seltzers , HighTales, and their Energy Drinks to the marketplace.

“As we look ahead to the rapidly changing landscape of Recreational Cannabis, we believe that Tinley’s will help accelerate the growth of HighBridge and become a long term partner as border restrictions and other legislative impediments dissolve,” opined Hunter.

About HighBridge Premium Cannabis

HighBridge Premium Cannabis (The Highbridge Company, LLC) is a Wyoming corporation that, in conjunction with its Lab and Marketing partners, develops premium beverages for the recreational cannabis industry. HighBridge currently has 10 products market ready and expects to add several more each quarter. Initial HighBridge Premium Cannabis product launch is targeted for California, Arizona and Nevada. The HighBridge goal is to be a Multi-State Organization with an international footprint. Our dedication is to quality and product integrity.

For More Information:

https://highbridgepremium.com