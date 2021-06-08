Hiyo Launches A New Better-Than-Alcohol Beverage Alternative

Los Angeles, Calif. — Hiyo, a functional non-alcoholic beverage alternative announced its official brand launch. The brand aims to offer a taste and experience that is “better than alcohol,” helping to destigmatize sobriety and empower people to feel happy and healthy in their decision to forgo drinking.

Hiyo was co-founded by Evan Quinn (CEO) and George Youmans (CRO), two college friends and entrepreneurs. Combining Quinn’s experience working at Guggenheim Partners and Youman’s experience brand-building for RedBull and Snacknation, Hiyo is more than just a brand. Both co-founders watched people close to them become hospitalized for alcohol addiction and vowed to go sober in solidarity. The experience opened their eyes to how isolating balancing sobriety and social occasions could be—and they knew there had to be a better way. 14.5 million people aged 12 and up struggle with alcohol use disorder (AUD), according to the U.S. National Institute on Alcohol Use and Alcoholism, and many individuals struggle with turning down a drink due to social pressure.

“As a brand, we’re combatting the occasion that does the most damage to our health,” says Youmans. “In a world where things are getting faster, more convenient, and more excessive, it’s so easy to lose sight of our health. We’re so excited to help empower people so they no longer need to feel guilty, ostracized, or excluded when they choose to take control of their life and not drink.”

“Since social pressure to drink is so prevalent and alternative non-alcoholic options are uninspiring, we created Hiyo to be a rewarding choice that people can enjoy in the moment and be proud of after.” says Quinn. “Hiyo is questioning societal expectations while actually making people feel good. And whether someone decides to drink less alcohol for a night, for months, or for forever, we’re making not drinking less black-and-white so that consumers can be comfortable and confident in their decisions.”

Containing a proprietary blend of functional ingredients (nootropics, adaptogens, and herbal extracts), Hiyo helps people feel better, calmer, and less-stressed, taking the place of alcohol without the harmful effects. The unique formulation gives users a feel-good effect—the Hiyo “float”—entirely without alcohol. Initially, the brand is rolling out three flavors: Peach Mango, Watermelon Lime, Blackberry Lemon. Launching on 5.20 at drinkhiyo.com and select brick-and-mortar retail locations across Los Angeles.

Hiyo is ushering in a new wave of alcohol-free living.

For More Information:

https://drinkhiyo.com/