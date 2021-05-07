Introducing G FUEL Sparkling Hydration

NEW YORK — You don’t have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to get a taste of the Star Wars universe. Let G FUEL take you into hyper drive with its brand-new product line: Sparkling Hydration — just in time for Disney’s “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” an original Disney+ animated series that made its debut on May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day.

G FUEL is bringing you two refreshing G FUEL Sparkling Hydration flavors that are “out-of-this-world”: Black Cherry and Kiwi Strawberry. Both flavors are available for U.S. customers to pre-order online now through May 10th. Pre-orders will start shipping in June.

G FUEL Sparkling Hydration is calorie-free, sugar-free, caffeine-free, naturally flavored, and slightly more carbonated than G FUEL Cans. Each 17 fluid ounce bottle of G FUEL Sparkling Hydration features a combination of the following key ingredients:

Vitamins A, C, and E, antioxidants that help protect against free radicals

Vitamin D2 to help keep bones, teeth, and muscles strong

Vitamin B6 and B12 to help regulate brain function and improve mood

Magnesium, potassium, and sodium, electrolytes that help support hydration and nerve and muscle function

Zinc to support the immune system

Beneficial Ashwagandha plant extract and the amino acid L-Tyrosine

“Today marks an important milestone for G FUEL. As big Star Wars fans, we’re honored to collaborate with the visionaries at Disney and Lucasfilm to introduce Sparkling Hydration to the world,” said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. “With Sparkling Hydration’s refreshing natural flavor, various health benefits, and just the right amount of carbonation, we’re confident that our fans will love it.”

G FUEL Sparkling Hydration builds upon the success of the company’s four other product lines: a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered hydration formula, and edible energy crystals.

Pre-order your G FUEL Sparkling Hydration today at gfuel.com/collections/bad-batch-hydration, and expect more flavors to land on G FUEL’s website in the future.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered hydration formula, edible energy crystals, and sparkling hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 260,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry’s largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Logic, FaZe Clan, NoisyButters, NICKMERCS, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Roman Atwood, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, CAPCOM, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, RESPAWN Products, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, Digital Storm.

About Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Dave Filoni created the series and is an executive producer along with Athena Portillo, Brad Rau and Jennifer Corbett. Rau is also the supervising director and Corbett is head writer. Dee Bradley Baker leads the voice cast.

https://gfuel.com/collections/bad-batch-hydration