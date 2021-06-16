JoyFace Collective Launches North Florida’s First Hemp Seltzer

TALLAHASSEE, FL – JoyFace Collective is excited to announce the release of North Florida’s first CBD-infused seltzer. The lineup of refreshing beverages will launch with Peach and Lemon-Lime. JoyFace seltzer is a flavored hemp beverage that’s low calorie and contains zero carbs, with no added sugars or sweeteners. JoyFace Collective will launch at its retail shop at 1320 South Monroe Street (located inside Proof Brewing Company) on Saturday, June 26th at 2pm.

“We are so thrilled to launch this new lineup of CBD-infused beverages,” said Founder Angela Burroughs. “We believe in helping our customers support a positive state of mind through innovative methods by offering a low calorie, refreshing, and most importantly enjoyable seltzer water.”

CBD is short for Cannabidiol, a naturally occurring compound extracted from the hemp plant. JoyFace Collective uses a nano-emulsified CBD isolate with increased bioavailability and effectiveness.

JoyFace Collective is committed to transparency by providing customers with third-party, independent lab testing for purity and potency with results available on its website or the QR code printed on each can.

“Our products go through rigorous testing on-site in our state-of-the-art lab, and we send off samples for independent testing,” said Founder Angela Burroughs. “Customer’s trust is essential to us, and we want to provide our customers with the peace of mind they deserve. We stand by our process and ingredients.”

JoyFace Collective plans to expand into shipping through online sales and wholesale for local distribution later this year.

About JoyFace Collective

We are a collective of partners and friends with a combined 50+ years of beverage and hospitality experience. We strive to help every individual reach their full potential by promoting relaxation and relief. The collective focuses on adaptation and consistent innovation to improve quality of life. JoyFace Collective produces hemp-derived CBD beverages with high-quality ingredients and natural flavors.

For More Information:

https://www.joyfacecollective.com