Kawhi Leonard’s X2 Performance Attracts Senior Beverage Execs From Pepsi, InBev USA And More

Greenwich, Conn. – X2 Performance-the clean, healthy line of energy drinks and pre-workout supplements—announces key executive leadership recruits: EVP of Finance & Operations Scott Greene, EVP of Marketing & Strategic Partnerships Dave Cohen, VP of Sales, Jim Block, VP of Sports & Entertainment Marketing David Benoit and VP of Product Innovation, Chad Cunningham have joined the X2 Leadership Team as the company continues to grow in emerging markets.

Trusted by over 25 professional and elite college sports teams, as well as hundreds of pro athletes for training and gameday performance, the rapidly growing company is backed by a diverse roster of A-List athletes led by NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard, who also sits on the X2 Board, and 2021 Super Bowl Champion Lavonte David, with more to be announced.

X2’s model for attracting a best-in-class executive team that focuses on distribution and marketing with some of the most recognizable players in the space, starts at the top under the leadership of CEO and Board Member Mark French. French has created and operated disruptive businesses in the sports, consumer goods, media and technology industries including NBC Universal, MISSION, etc. French is an active investor, board member and advisor for multiple disruptive sports, tech and entertainment companies through NLP Ventures. Companies include: Ad Age, AthleticDirectorU, Twenty, Bunim/Murray, Block Six Analytics and X2. French recently agreed to take the CEO role of X2 during this critical growth phase.

“In this competitive sector, it is our goal to bring X2’s clean, natural energy offerings to the everyday athlete. As we roll-out across the country with our amazing retail partners it was imperative we build a leadership team with extensive experience and a shared passion for disruption in the space by bringing healthy energy solutions to the marketplace,” said French.

A look at the new executive team members:

EVP of Finance & Operations Scott Greene joins the company from PepsiCo where he held senior roles in Strategic Finance for the North America beverage business. Greene oversees all aspects of operations, including procurement, production, and distribution, and leads all financial planning, forecasting, and reporting processes for X2 Performance.

EVP of Marketing & Strategic Partnerships Dave Cohen previously held senior marketing roles at MISSION, CAA, AEG and Madison Square Garden. In addition, he has been a partner to French and has provided marketing and strategy counsel to NLP Ventures’ portfolio companies. In his role at X2, Cohen oversees all aspects of Marketing, including Brand Strategy, Retail Marketing, Digital Media, Experiential Marketing, Athlete Marketing, Strategic Partnerships, Public Relations and E-commerce.

VP of Sales Jim Block previously held senior roles at InBev USA, a top-tier MillerCoors distributor (DBI) and Labatt USA. In his role at X2, Jim oversees all retail Sales and Distribution.

VP of Sports & Entertainment Marketing David Benoit most recently worked at 160over90 (and Endeavor Company), managing their Budweiser MLB and NBA league partnerships, as well as their respective players' associations. At X2, David is responsible for helping lead the brand's integrated sports/entertainment marketing efforts and support growth across retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

VP of Product Development, Chad Cunningham was instrumental in the research and development of X2's patented formula for naturally enhancing human performance. French recently promoted the former U.S. Army officer, and Cunningham is now overseeing all of the product innovation set for retail launch in Q4 of 2021.

These additions are part of a larger strategy installed by French that furthers X2’s standing within the marketplace and throughout the sports industry. The company is poised to make several high-profile announcements related to its overall business in the coming weeks.

French and X2 are backed by consumer goods and sports industry investors including L Catterton, the world’s leading consumer growth investor.

X2’s patented formula naturally enhances performance and obtained NSF Certified for Sport certification, which is the highest standard for purity of ingredients, quality control and banned-substance testing. X2’s patented formula provides athletes of all types with sustained energy from clean, effective ingredients with no crash, less sugar and great taste. The product is currently available at CVS, Subway, GNC and on Amazon and X2Performance.com.

As X2 furthers its reach, the brand has quickly become sought after amongst key beverage executives and distributors looking to capitalize on the growth potential of natural and healthy energy drinks. For more information about X2 visit x2performance.com or follow on social @X2performance on Instagram.

About X2 PERFORMANCE

X2 PERFORMANCE is a family of products whose patented formulation delivers sustained energy using a combination of only clean and effective ingredients engineered to optimize your natural potential. The product line includes X2 ENDURANCE natural energy drinks and X2 PERFORMANCE pre- + intra-workout supplements. X2 products are available at CVS Pharmacy and cvs.com, gnc.com, Subway, Amazon and on X2Performance.com. Learn more at X2Performance.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

