KeHE & Sprouts Partner For Virtual Campaign To Identify Diverse Brands

KeHE is excited to share that the company has partnered with Sprouts Farmers Market and RangeMe for a special entry opportunity for innovative brands that embody diversity and inclusion.

Committed to supporting its retail partners in their quest for innovation and diversity, KeHE is foraging and reviewing submissions for brands that are mission-based, Minority, Women, Veteran, LGBTQ, or Disability-Owned and will introduce the final picks to Sprout’s Category Management team.

The campaign not only enables Sprouts, a retailer known for incubating startup natural brands, to discover new-to-market products but also creates a unique opportunity for brands to gain immediate access to shelves at one of the largest natural retailers in the nation.

For More Information:

https://www.rangeme.com/sproutsdiversity