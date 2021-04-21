Takeover Industries Assembles Sales Team to Launch NXT LVL Hydrogen Water

ATLANTA — Takeover Industries Inc. has officially assembled its National Sales Dream Team.

Takeover’s new National Sales team consists of three accomplished industry veterans with the extensive knowledge, relationships and experience to manage all facets of sales and distribution from coast to coast.

Joe Pavlik, Takeover Industries President and Chief Science Officer, commented, “We’re ready to erupt and disrupt, as each member of this team has earned respect and helped major beverage brands achieve success from their commitment and performance over time. Bringing this team on is critical to a successful official launch of NXT LVL Hydrogen Water and our additional upcoming products.”

Takeover Industries Inc. National Sales Team is Comprised of:

Vice President of Sales, Michael Tzanetatos:Brings over 20 years of sports nutrition knowledge and beverage industry experience to the Takeover Team. Tzanetatos has worked with innovative sports nutrition and beverage companies including VPX (Creator of BANG Energy and Redline), BPI Sports, Kill Cliff Inc., and IGNITE International. Tzanetatos has served in multiple positions from Senior Key Account Manager, National Account Manager, and National Account Director. Tzanetatos will lead the development and execution within various channels including Grocery, C-Store, Military, Fitness, and E-Commerce.

Tzanetatos has a proven track record of performance, growing new and existing brands, and constantly exceeding sales expectations.

Tzanetatos commented, “I’m very honored be offered this position, as our sales team has the experience and relationships to disrupt the industry and gain placement quickly. We’ve done it before, and we’ll do it again.”

National Account Director Michael Costello:Comes to Takeover with over 15 years of experience and success launching new and innovative brands in the beverage and functional shot categories including Life Support Recovery Shot, taking them to national prominence and recognition as “National Product of the Year” in the shot category, and Sucker Punch Bloody Mary Mix, elevating them to a top 5 ranking nationally. Costello is highly respected in the industry and has established relationships in all major retail channels and is strategically based in the Chicago, IL area to be within striking distance of key east coast accounts.

West Coast Director of Sales Trevor Nixon:Brings over 20 years of extensive outside sales experience as a Sales Representative for major beverage distributors of market leading products, including Budweiser, Coors and Icelandic Waters. Focused, driven and highly enthusiastic, Nixon offers highly effective client rapport, marketing strategies and business-to-consumer sales expertise. Nixon has demonstrated a proven ability to manage and grow customer relationships and will serve a key leadership role in the high volume states California, Arizona and Colorado.

The National Sales Team joins Takeover Industries, Inc. Co-Founders Toby McBride, former IGNITE Beverage CEO, and Mike Holley, former IGNITE Beverage COO, who have built major brands such as Sobe, Arizona Iced Tea and Xycience to form a seasoned and well-rounded team of industry veterans with over 100 years combined experience in manufacturing, sales, marketing, operations and product design.

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to follow @TakeoverJoe on Twitter for all future Company updates, which will include material information about the Company.