LGND INC. Partners With Imperial Beverage For Distribution In Michigan

LGND is a pioneer of nootropic beverages and the natural, plant-based, low sugar ginger drinks have made a big impression on a growing number of customers across the country. After a year of strong growth LGND is expanding its retail distribution by signing an exclusive contract with Imperial Beverage in the state of Michigan, with the intention of making it into one of its major markets.

“We see this as an excellent opportunity to expand our brand together with a great partner that has the experience and capacity that we can grow within. We’re super excited to get started with Imperial Beverage and see them as a perfect fit for our ambitions” – Sebastian Westman, founder LGND INC.

About LGND INC.

LGND INC. is an innovative startup on the functional beverage market with focus on developing cutting edge alternatives to conventional energy drinks and other functional beverages. From day one LGND’s ambition has been to create something that is new, exciting and brings the ever-evolving beverage market forward.

About Imperial Beverage

Imperial Beverage is a long-standing member of the Michigan beverage distribution community. Established in 1933 after the repeal of prohibition and purchased by Kalamazoo’s Cekola family in 1984, Imperial has grown from a one county beer distributor to a top 10 statewide beer, wine, and spirits wholesaler. With 300 employees and 4 locations in Kalamazoo, Livonia, Ishpeming, and Traverse City, Imperial provides statewide coverage that serves every Michigan County, every week, all year long. Our knowledgeable staff works with our customers to fulfill our passion statement “Helping People Succeed,” by building profit and identity in their restaurants and retail locations through the selection of fine wines, craft beers, ciders, spirits, sodas and mixers from our diverse and innovative portfolio.

For More Information:

https://drink-lgnd.com/