LIFEAID Beverage Co. Brings Newest Innovation, DREAMAID GO, to Market

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — LIFEAID Beverage Co., a leader in functional beverages sold in both can and powder form, announced today the introduction of its first sleep enhancement product: DREAMAID GO! The powdered drink is the latest addition to LIFEAID’s recently launched line of powdered beverages and is the brand’s first to address another daily activity all consumers have in common: resting and recharging.

As with all LIFEAID products, DREAMAID GO is responsibly formulated for efficacy while still emphasizing great taste. The supplement contains 5mg melatonin, chamomile, and valerian and is available to purchase today. DREAMAID GO is the fifth GO! powdered drink from the LIFEAID brand and is available only in the US at this time.

“Our days don’t begin with coffee or breakfast. They begin with the impact of quality sleep the night before. That informs everything the day brings,” says Aaron Hinde, co-founder and president of LIFEAID Beverage Co. “Our brand has a reputation for products that work, and DREAMAID GO does.”

A recent survey of 2,000 people commissioned by LIFEAID put a spotlight on some of the issues plaguing American’s sleep habits and the quality of their sleep:

Less than one in 10 feel “fully rested” after sleeping.

More than six in 10 cannot remember the last time they felt truly rested.

More than one in five say they can never get enough sleep.

Of those surveyed, those who did not get enough sleep are likely to be more introverted (29 percent).

Of those surveyed, 69 percent wished a lack of sleep was taken more seriously than it is.

“We believe DREAMAID can do for sleep what FITAID does for post-workout recovery. We want integrating DREAMAID into your lifestyle to feel restorative,” says Hinde.

