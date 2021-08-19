MANTRA Labs Introduces New Packaging Designed To Represent The Power Of Positive Nutritional Habits

AUSTIN, Texas — MANTRA Labs, a nutrition company that exists to ignite greatness through daily, simple, science-backed nutritional habits, introduced new packaging that reflects the brand’s mission to support mental and physical fitness through everyday nutritional supplements.

Vibrant color, concentric circles and written mantras originating from the center serve as the foundation of the new look of MANTRA’s biorhythm-matched Chrono-Nutrition System, three time-of-day drink mixes: RISE, GO, REST. The new packaging is representative of MANTRA Labs’ belief that everybody deserves relentlessly good nutrition to feel and be their best, and that starts with better ingredients.

To provide more eco-friendly solutions, MANTRA Labs now offers RISE, GO and REST in 30-serving recyclable tubs, which significantly cuts shipping volume and packaging as well as reducing the costs for customers.

“Understanding what individual consumers need for their best physical and mental health drove this project. We factored in a huge amount of feedback from the MANTRA community to create the new branding which highlights the principles that MANTRA Labs was built on: Movement Rest, and Community,” said Paul Janowitz, MANTRA Labs co-founder and CEO.

“The new branding was led by MANTRA Labs with support by creative agency, MOXIE SOZO. At the heart of the brand’s new aesthetic is “the mantra:” the simple, repeatable steps we take in our lives that add up to monumental changes,” said Nate Dyer, Senior Creative Director and Principal, MOXIE SOZO. “Visually, this concept is reflected through concentric circles, which radiate from the packaging’s center and carry mantras of their own. The brand’s bright color palette reflects the positivity and spirit of its founders—and offers an invitation to anyone eager to join in that experience.”

MANTRA’s first product, the Chrono-Nutrition System, put the brand on the map as a nutrition innovator, with science-backed, clean-crafted nutritional supplements that carry the Informed Sport badge, having undergone the organization’s rigorous, four-step pre- and post-certification process. The simple, three-part system offers sharp mental focus and plant-based endurance blend energy with RISE; pre-workout, hydration and a performance boost with GO, and relaxation, sleep and deep recovery with REST*.

MANTRA Labs believes that mental health is health, and every purchase supports mental health organizations and promotes mental fitness.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About MANTRA Labs

Based in Austin, Texas, MANTRA Labs is a family business founded by Paul Janowitz and Jared Padalecki focused on helping people realize their greatness through simple, everyday, science-backed nutritional habits. The company is built on three core principles of total health – movement, rest, and community, achieved by delivering clean, science-driven nutrition to support mind and body health, all day, every day. MANTRA’s social mission is to elevate the conversation on mental health and increase funding and awareness for mental health organizations. Every purchase supports mental health organizations doing life-saving work.

For More Information:

https://gomantralabs.com/