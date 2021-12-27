Mike Tzanetatos Named Chief Operating Officer of Takeover Industries

Takeover Industries, the parent company of award-winning NXT LVL Hydrogen Water and energizer shots, announced Mike Tzanetatos will take a senior leadership role as the company’s chief operating officer.

Tzanetatos joined Takeover as vice president of sales to help lead NXT LVL’s national retail and online rollout. He has been instrumental in overseeing sales efforts, boosted this year from key endorsement deals with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and Grammy winning rapper and professional gamer “T-Pain.”

The 20-year beverage industry veteran takes on the new management role at a pivotal time for Takeover.

The company is aggressively moving into the eSports space with the introduction of T-Pain’s NXT LVL Gamer Shot in a deal with the rapper’s Nappy Boy Gaming. Takeover also recently announced mixed martial arts champion Anthony Pettis joined the company’s advisory board as NXT LVL pushes further into the sports community.

“The moves Takeover has made as we closed out 2021 demonstrates there’s huge growth opportunities on the horizon,” said Tzanetatos. “I’m honored to take on this new position to build on NXT LVL’s success.”

Tzanetatos played a key role at Takeover introducing NXT LVL to consumers nationally, as the company captured media attention from broadcasters like CBS Sports, Fox News, and CNBC. Prior to joining Takeover, Tzanetatos held senior leadership roles at Bang Energy parent company VPX, Kill Cliff, Ignite International, and BPI Sports.

Takeover’s signature NXT LVL Hydrogen Rich Water, sourced from natural springs, the next generation in performance hydration for everyone from athletes to seniors looking to achieve optimal health, performance and overall wellness. NXT LVL Hydrogen Water ensures a hydrogen water with the highest potency of active hydrogen to unlock the body’s potential.

The company’s management team has a deep bench of experience launching major products throughout the entire beverage industry, including top-tier brands such as Sobe, Arizona Iced Tea, Xyience, and Ignite International.

