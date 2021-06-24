Miss Lacey’s Southern Tea Launches Craft Sweet Tea In Nashville Market

Miss Lacey’s Southern Tea launched two flavors of ready-to-drink canned sweet tea in the Nashville market. The brand recently partnered with fellow Nashville-based Lipman Brothers to distribute their craft tea in grocery and convenience stores across the city, with future plans for expansion.

Two flavors, Sweet Tea and Peach Tea, are inspired by a family recipe, and brewed with organic black-leaf tea in West Nashville.

Helmed by founder Wesley Keegan, owner and brewmaster of local TailGate Brewery, whose aunt’s sweet tea is the recipe inspiration and company namesake, Keegan founded Miss Lacey’s Southern Tea with a desire for a canned craft tea that marries a sense of Southern family heritage with an organic, craft beverage spirit. The brand focuses on its Tennessee roots; their Sweet Tea and Peach Tea are handcrafted, brewed, packaged and distributed in Nashville, by Nashvillians.

Keegan, a beverage industry veteran, said his experience in the beer business has positioned Miss Lacey’s tea to be launched properly. “The beer industry is highly regulated, and difficult to grow in,” said Keegan. “Non-alc is different. Still difficult, but the same basic principles apply: make an excellent, handcrafted product and stand by it. I grew up drinking this tea as young as I can remember, so I care deeply about the ingredients and preserving the history of the family recipe. There’s a lot of great tea in Tennessee, but crafting a ready-to-drink sweet tea takes attention to things like branding, packaging, shelf-stability and strict quality control. I’m at the point in my career where I can confidently say we can do this family recipe justice.”

Clark Calvert, Vice President of Beer and Non-Alcoholic for Lipman Brothers, said “We’re really excited to partner with a local non-alc brand, particularly one that has a strong brand story and sense of history behind it like Miss Lacey’s. We think Nashville’s going to love this local, small-batch, craft sweet tea, and are excited to work to make it grow further.”

Keegan added that the craft tea industry is dominated by big, national brands, rather than smaller, artisan brewers. Miss Lacey’s plans to occupy a space that few do: local, small-batch, craft sweet tea. “It’s a unique opportunity for us. It’s not only a product that we care about, but also an opportunity to enter the market with a product made the way we make everything: the right way, by great people who care about the end result. I’m especially excited for a canned sweet tea on store shelves. Reducing plastic bottles is always a good thing,” Keegan said. “We’re excited to partner with Lipman Brothers to bring our artisan sweet tea to the Tennessee market, just in time for summer!”

