New Huney Jun Flavor: Pineapple Rose Hip With Ginseng

LEAVENWORTH, WA – Huney Jun has added a new flavor to their product line, Pineapple Rose Hip with Ginseng. This flavor is a refreshing, tropical brew that is perfect for the spring and summer time. To make this drink not only delicious but also a functional beverage, Huney Jun added enzyme fermented ginseng, a popular adaptogen. This will be the eighth flavor of the product line available in stores and online.

Originally, this jun was a limited edition flavor only available at local farmers markets around Leavenworth. Since the pineapple brew was a fan favorite, the Huney Jun team decided to make it a permanent addition to the product line up. It is available throughout stores in Washington state, including places like PCC Natural market, and is being distributed throughout the northwest.

Jun varies slightly from kombucha, the scoby used to ferment metabolizes green tea and honey instead of sugar and black tea. This results in a lighter, more tangy taste compared to the more vinegary taste of kombucha. The pineapple rosehip brew is made of simple, organic ingredients including raw honey, pineapple juice, rose hips, enzyme fermented ginseng, mountain water and most importantly fermented with the scoby in small batches. The pineapple brings out a fruity, light flavor that’s perfect to sip on during any occasion. From the mountain water to the raw honey to the enzyme fermented ginseng, this beverage goes beyond any regular probiotic drink.

CEO and Co-Founder, Beau Carrillo, loves the new flavor, “We wanted to stick with our super functional approach to our jun and create an immune boosting, probiotic offering that our customers would appreciate especially at this time. I expect the pineapple rose hip with its unique flavor profile to become our top selling sku this summer.” Carrillo carefully thought out and envisioned Huney Jun as a premium beverage. “We used a fermented enzyme version of ginseng because it has been scientifically proven to increase absorption rate and combined with the vitamin c of the rosehips it creates a truly functional beverage.”

For More Information:

https://www.huneyjun.com/