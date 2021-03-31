New Product Gallery: March Madness As Expo Innovation Wave Hits

In CPG, March usually marks the month where the industry converges in Anaheim, California, for the mother of all trade shows, Natural Products Expo West. For the second year (and hopefully last) year running, the show was postponed this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean that brands of all sizes and categories haven’t lined up their latest product innovations to share with the public for the first time. In one of largest and most comprehensive monthly galleries yet, we highlight some of the new releases from across the beverage world that you would likely have seen at this year’s Expo, with new functional beverage startups debuting alongside line extensions from dairy producers, plant-based beverage makers and a number of zero sugar innovations from legacy companies like Brisk, Electrolit and Cheerwine. No registration required.

Waterloo Waterloo Pineapple is Waterloo’s latest flavor. It is available in 12-packs at national and regional retailers, including Whole Foods, Central Market, Amazon and goPuff, and is rolling out to HEB, Natural Grocers, Albertsons, Randalls, Tom Thumb and Hy-Vee over the coming weeks.

Premier Protein Premier Protein Premier Protein has launched Premier Protein with Oats, a new breakfast-inspired shake containing 20 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber, 8 grams of whole grain oats and 24 vitamins and minerals. The drink is now available at retail.

TOST TOST TÖST Beverages newest addition is TÖST Rosé. TÖST Rosé is an all-natural, dry, sparkling alcohol-free beverage made with white tea, Ginger and Elderberry. It is low in sugar, contains no artificial ingredients and has only 40 calories per 8 oz. serving, about a third of a traditional glass of Rosé wine.

Sorate Sorate Soft-launched earlier this year, Sorate is a new subscription-based entrant to the premium matcha market, offering matcha and tea sourced from a family owned farm in the Uji region of Kyoto, Japan. Monthly box subscriptions sold via sorate.co range from $25 to $65.

Serafina Serafina 7-Eleven is bringing Italian sparkling mineral water brand Serafina to the U.S. Available exclusively in the convenience retailer’s stores, Serafina’s Original, Organic Lime and Organic Lemon Ginger flavors will retail for $1.79 per 16.9 oz. bottle. The launch features a buy one, get one sale for a limited time at participating locations.

Seltz Seltz Developed by Yale University students, Seltz is a new focus based energy drink brand made with nootropics. Available in Peach Ginger, Cucumber Lime and Lemon Elderflower flavors, each 11.3 oz. can contains 150 mg of caffeine, zero sugar and 5 calories. The company is currently raising money through IndieGoGo but is now rolling out in New Haven, Connecticut and San Antonio, Texas.

Ruby Ruby Ruby Hibiscus Water has launched into Whole Foods in the Northeast region and is available on the brand’s website. It retails for $4 per 10 oz. bottle and $45 per 12-pack.

Riff Riff Oregon-based Riff has introduced Riff Energy+ Immunity, a new line of cascara beverages available in Get-It Guava, Booyah Berry and Pick-It-Up Pomegranate flavors. Energy+ Immunity is non-GMO, carbon neutral, upcycled and contains the same caffeine level as a cup of coffee (120mg). Available for $14.99 in a variety six-pack and $29.99 for 12-packs, the drinks are shelf-stable for up to 365 days.

Isca Isca Isca is a new premium CBD soda brand with flavors developed by Michelin star chef Michael Caines. Available in Cola, Ginger Ale, Indian Tonic and Pink Grapefruit & Rose flavors, Isca is positioned to be used as a cocktail mixer or enjoyed on its own. The drinks are available direct-to-consumer and retail for $5.95 per 12 oz. bottle.

Red Bull Red Bull Red Bull’s latest flavors include Coconut Edition Sugarfree and Summer Edition Dragonfruit.

Quatreau Quatreau Canopy Growth Corporation has introduced Quatreau, a premium ready-to-drink CBD-infused sparkling water brand, into the U.S. market. Previously available in Canada, Quatreau contains 20 mg of U.S. grown, hemp-based CBD per 12 oz. can and retails for $3.99. It is available in Cucumber + Mint, Passionfruit + Guava, Ginger + Lime and Blueberry + Acai flavors.

POM Wonderful POM Wonderful Pomegranate Elderberry Boost and Pomegranate Orange Blossom White Tea are the latest additions to POM Wonderful’s Antioxidant Tea line.

Perrier Perrier Perrier is extending into the energy category with Perrier Energize. The line is available in Grapefruit, Pomegranate and Tangerine flavors. The line features caffeine sourced from organic green coffee and yerba mate extract. It retails for $1.99 per can or $6.49 per 10-pack.

Perfectly Cordial Perfectly Cordial Simple syrup maker Perfectly Cordial has introduced three new spring seasonal flavors: Hibiscus & Honeycomb; Mango, Mexican Chili & Vanilla; and Pear & Rose with Pink Peppercorn.

Pepsi Pepsi Originally launched as a limited edition product in 2019, Pepsi Mango is the first permanent flavor extension to the Pepsi brand in five years. A zero sugar variety is also available. The launch is accompanied by an ad campaign focused on dating and using the slogan “The Perfect Match.” In addition to television spots, PepsiCo has partnered with Viacom for a reality TV show based on the concept.

Cheerwine Cheerwine North Carolina-based cherry soda brand Cheerwine has launched Cheerwine Zero, a full line of zero sugar sodas available in 12 oz. cans, 12 oz. glass bottles, 20 oz. PET bottles and 2 Liter bottles. The company said it will phase out its Diet Cheerwine line in favor of the new products, which are available in Food Lion, Harris Teeter and Lowes Foods stores.

NOPE NOPE Just say NOPE. NOPE Alt-Cocktails are a non-alcoholic canned mocktail available in Mango Margarita with Jalapeno, Raspberry Lime Ginger Beer, Strawberry Basil Smash and Rosemary Vanilla Lemonade flavors. Branding and packaging were designed by The GRO Agency.

Polar Polar Celebrating its 100th recipe, Polar Seltzer has introduced a new “very limited” flavor simply called 100. Bearing a citrus and strawberry flavor with hints of starfruit, only 15,000 cases have been produced. The SKU features a specially designed package intended to invoke a painterly feel. It also glows in the dark!

MTN DEW MTN DEW As PepsiCo continues to position the brand as a player in the energy drink category, MTN Dew has partnered with LeBron James for Rise, a new line targeting a morning use occasion. Available in Pomegranate Blue Burst, Orange Breeze, Strawberry Melon Spark, Tropical Sunrise, Berry Blitz and Peach Mango Dawn flavors, each 16 oz. can contains 25 calories, 180 mg of caffeine and retails for $2.59.

Weird Tea Weird Tea Founded by a team of former Rockstar Energy executives, Weird Tea is a new iced tea brand available in White Peach Oolong, Passion Fruit Black Tea, Moroccan Mint Green Tea — each containing 55 mg of caffeine per can — and non-caffeinated Chamomile Hemp Hibiscus Tea flavors. Packaged in 16 oz. cans, each flavor is organic certified, sweetened with cane sugar and contains 40-90 calories. The drinks retail for $2.79 and are also available online in 12-packs for $30.

Maple Hill Creamery Maple Hill Creamery Organic dairy producer Maple Hill has released a Reduced Sugar Grass Fed Organic Chocolate Milk. The new product contains 25% less sugar than leading chocolate milk brands, 8 grams of protein per serving and is made with Fair Trade cocoa. The product is available at Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers, Vitamin Cottage and other retailers.

Local Roots Local Roots San Diego-based craft kombucha maker Local Roots has introduced three new low-calories flavors: Lavender Lemonade, Peachy Tee Time and Prickly Pear Punch. The 95 calorie line promises to provide better-for-you, organic alcohol that also promotes gut health. The flavors contain 1 gram of sugar per 12 oz. can and are available in select retailers as well as online.

Lemon Perfect Lemon Perfect Lemon Perfect’s latest flavors are Pineapple Coconut and Strawberry Passion Fruit. The drinks are available on Amazon and nationwide in select retailers including Whole Foods and Public. The drinks retail for $23.88 per 12-pack.

Juicy Juice Juicy Juice Kid’s juice brand Juicy Juice has launched two new lower sugar drinks in Berry Lemonade and Watermelon flavors. Available nationwide in multi-packs and multi-serve bottles, the drinks contains 35% less sugar than leading juices, no high fructose corn syrup and is a source of vitamin C.

LaCroix LaCroix LaCroix’s latest naturally-essenced summer flavors are promising to be “Beyond Taste!!” per the company’s tagline. The sparkling water brand has introduced Beach Plum, Black Razzberry and Guava São Paulo flavors, available in select retailers nationwide.

Jot Ultra Coffee Jot Ultra Coffee “Ultra Coffee” brand Jot launched Wavelength, a limited edition brew made from single-origin beans sourced from Finca La Virgen, a woman-owned farm in Nicaragua. The company partnered with artist Amber Vittoria on the bottle design, “a celebration of coffee as a force for change.” Since launching earlier this month, the product has now sold out.

Huel Huel Huel’s new banana flavored RTD is available on the brand’s website for $54 per 12-pack, with discounts available for subscription and bulk purchases. The “nutritionally complete” meal replacement flavor joins Vanilla, Chocolate and Berry on the brand’s ready-to-drink line.

Horizon Organic Horizon Organic Danone-owned dairy brand Horizon Organic has expanded its Growing Years line with the launch of lowfat yogurt pouches, cultured dairy smoothies, reduced-fat milk in half gallons and single-serve whole milk boxes. The products are now rolling out to retailers nationwide.

Califia Farms Califia Farms Plant-based milk maker Califia Farms is extending its barista line with an increased emphasis on functionality via new Hemp and Mushroom Oat offerings. The dairy-free creamers are available in 32 oz. multi-serve packs and contain 60-80 calories per serving. The products join existing Oat and Almond creamers in the brand’s barista blend line.

Hoist Hoist Hydration beverage maker Hoist revealed its rebranded packaging this month, positioning the brand as an IV-level hydration product for military consumers. Available in liquid and powdered formats, the new labeling promises it is “Trusted by America’s elite warfighters.”

Good Karma Good Karma Plant-based beverage maker Good Karma has released its Unsweetened and Vanilla flavors of its flaxmilk in 32 oz. cartons. The products are available on Amazon for $29 per six-pack.

good2grow good2grow Kids beverage maker good2grow has launched Organic MILK, sold in its single-serve 8 oz. bottles featuring re-closable tops modeled after popular cartoon characters. Available in Strawberry and Chocolate flavors, the drinks are available in grocery and convenience stores including Hannaford Supermarkets, Casey’s General Stores, Stripes and Circle K.

G FUEL G FUEL G Fuel has teamed up with CAPCOM for a new powdered energy drink flavor: Mega Potion. The product is tied to the release of “Monster Hunter Rise” and named for an item players can acquire in the game. G FUEL Mega Potion is sugar-free, contains antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts, and has 15 calories and 140 mg of caffeine per serving.

Evian Evian Premium bottled water maker evian is moving into the enhanced space with evian+, a line of canned sparkling drinks made with the brand’s natural mineral water and added ingredients such as magnesium and zinc. The line is available in four flavors: Raspberry & GInseng, Lime & Ginger, Grapefruit & Basil and Cucumber & Mint. The products contain zero sugar or sweeteners and have zero calories.

Electrolit Electrolit Mexican electrolyte formula maker Electrolit is also among the latest brands to introduce a Zero line. Electrolit Zero is available in Berry Blast, Lemon Breeze and Fruit Punch Splash flavors. Made with a slightly modified formula, the line includes many of the same ingredients as the brand’s core line -- including magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate for fast -- without the sugar or calories.

Dunkin' Dunkin' In a collaboration with The Coca-Cola Company, Dunkin’ has added three new iced coffee lattes with flavors inspired by Girl Scout cookies. The drinks are available in Thin Mint, S’mores and Coconut Caramel (better known as Samoas) flavors and are packaged in 13.7 oz. bottles. The launch is accompanied by a limited edition merchandise set called “The Chill Collection” featuring branded clothing, tumblers, ice cube trays and pins.

Virgil's Virgil's Available for a limited time, all-natural soda brand Virgil’s is re-introducing Handcrafted Dr. Better, a fan-favorite flavor with an “unique, distinctive taste,” according to the company. Dr. Better is available in 12-packs for $30 from the brand’s website and is sold for $32.99 on Amazon.

Ocean Spray Ocean Spray Ocean Spray Cranberries is entering the sparkling water category with Wave, a new brand made with real fruit juice and 50 mg of naturally sourced caffeine from black tea. The drinks are available in Strawberry & Lemon, Mango & Passionfruit, Mandarin & Blackberry and Cranberry & Pineapple flavors and contain no added sugars, artificial flavors or preservatives. The suggested retail price is $4.98 per 8-pack of 12 oz. cans.

Bulletproof Bulletproof Bulletproof’s latest powdered product is Sleep Collagen, a Lucana Vanilla flavored mix featuring collagen (to promote hair, nail, skin and joint health), melatonin and ayurvedic ingredients such as chamomile and magnesium citrate. The product is available for $33.99 per 10.4 oz. tub.

Brisk Brisk Iced tea brand Brisk has announced its first line extension in five years with Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea. The drink, which features the same flavor as the core Brisk product with zero grams of sugar, is available in 1 Liter bottles nationwide and 12-packs of 12 oz. cans in select markets. The launch is accompanied by an ad campaign with the tagline “All Great Things Start from Zero” and includes a partnership with sneaker artist Dan “Mache” Gamache who will create custom, hand-painted sneakers.

Fairlife Fairlife Previously launched in limited distribution, Fairlife has taken its four-SKU Nutrition Plan line into wide release this month. Available in Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Coffee and Vanilla flavors, each 11.5 oz bottle contains 30 grams of dairy protein, two grams of sugar, 150 calories and eight essential vitamins and minerals. Nutrition Plan is sold in 4-packs, 12-packs, and 18-packs for suggested retail prices ranging from $7.99 - $23.99.

Almond Breeze Almond Breeze Almond Breeze has debuted a line of almondmilk creamers available in Caramel, Vanilla and Sweet Crème flavors. Promising a rich, creamy texture, the line contains no cholesterol, no saturated fat and no artificial flavors. The creamers are available on the East Coast and in the South in retailers including Publix and Safeway.