Nova Easy Kombucha Launches New High-Performance Kombucha Duo

SAN DIEGO, Calif – Nova Easy Kombucha is bringing fitness-boosting booch to Nova’s product portfolio. Best known for their hard and non-alcoholic kombucha varieties, Nova’s new product line of “high-performance,” non-alcoholic kombucha features a pre-workout POWER kombucha comprising naturally-derived caffeine to boost performance, plus a RECOVERY kombucha blend, formulated with probiotics to promote a healthy gut, as well as an infusion of Buoy Hydration to provide all the nutrients essential for a post-exertion, full-body recovery.

“We’re really excited to add POWER and RECOVERY kombuchas to our non-alcoholic portfolio,” says Tiago Carneiro, Owner/Founder of Nova Easy Kombucha. “Our team works incredibly hard to ensure our products are all-natural and made with only high-quality ingredients, and this duo is no different. We wanted to provide health-conscious consumers with an all-natural, low-sugar option as opposed to those energy and recovery drinks on the market today, which are packed with sugars and preservatives.”

Nova’s non-alcoholic, high-performance POWER kombucha presents an invigorating blend of yuzu lemon and guarana, plus organic-certified Caffeine Organic Powder formulated to boost your workout without unnecessary sugars, while RECOVERY works to replenish electrolytes post-workout with the help of Buoy’s balanced electrolyte formula, intermingled with natural ginger and lime, plus plenty of healthy probiotics great for boosting gut health.

Find Nova Easy Kombucha’s new POWER and RECOVERY products at their Ocean Beach taproom, at both Novo Brazil Brewing locations in Chula Vista, or discover a retailer nearest you by visiting their Kombucha Finder.

About Nova Easy Kombucha

Recently ranked number five in sales nationwide and number three in California, Nova Easy Kombucha sources only the highest-quality ingredients to brew a unique kind of kombucha inspired by nature. Behind the concept is Tiago Carneiro, whose Brazilian roots inspired the conception of Novo Brazil Brewing in 2014. He began his brewing journey in Brazil in 1999, where he and his brother opened their first brewery, which quickly garnered popularity among beer-drinkers. He decided to cast his net wider and move to San Diego, where he dreamt of launching an innovative and health-driven beverage brand in addition to his craft brewery. Thus Nova Easy Kombucha was born! Since launching in 2018, Nova has poured its energy into crafting hard and non-alcoholic kombucha that brings Latin influence and flavor to the natural fermentation process. The team is committed to bestowing health-conscious consumers quality, non-pasteurized kombucha that’s easy to drink. The brand’s tropical flavor profiles pair seamlessly with an effervescent blend of fermented tea and probiotics, avoiding the vinegar aftertaste that often results from pasteurization and over-fermentation. Nova believes that kombucha should be easy to drink, which is why it’s right there in the name!

About Buoy

With Buoy, hydration is just a half-second squeeze away. Buoy’s mission is to hydrate the 75% of chronically dehydrated Americans and give back to the communities that need clean, effective hydration. For every bottle of Buoy sold on their website, Buoy donates one to a verified 501(c)3 nonprofit. Buoy believes in the triple bottom line: people, planet, and profit. Creating a sustainable business means sourcing the best ingredients that give people who use Buoy robust, functional health benefits. Buoy is Carbon Neutral and uses post-consumer recycled materials.

For More Information:

https://novakombucha.com/